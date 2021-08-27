Warzone players left with no choice but Buy Back after Raven Software removes standard BR experience

COD Warzone is currently in Season 5 and is fast looking forward to a grand transition, which is expected to take place at the end of the current season. The transition will see Warzone move on from Black Ops Cold War to Call of Duty: Vanguard, which will take up the mantle as the next COD title.

However, before all that can happen, a lot of content is yet to arrive in Season 5. Nonetheless, Raven Software seems more hellbent on removing integral content than adding more. In the recent August 26 playlist update for Warzone, Raven Software has removed all core Battle Royale playlists from the game.

Ope! We forgot something... 🤫



Adding:

• Verdansk - Plunder - Quads



Removing:

• Verdansk - Plunder - Trios — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) August 26, 2021

The standard solo, duo or quad experience in Warzone is what mostly drives players to drop into Verdansk, even though all lobbies are riddled with hackers of every kind.

Removing the core playlists of the game that were the original regular modes makes it not so worthwhile to invest time in. However, Raven Software has not removed Rebirth Island - Resurgence, which is a good thing. It is the regular mode for many Warzone players who have decided to quit Verdansk due to the growing hacker problem.

Buy Back added to compensate for the sacrifice of the Warzone core playlists

The core playlist has been replaced by Buy Back, a fast-paced mode where players can spawn back on the island if they have enough cash. This allows them to bypass Gulag and hop back directly into the game.

The mode increases the pace of the game and most players who are habituated to playing the core playlist might not enjoy seeing the enemy immediately drop back after having killed them. The reaction to this playlist update has not been too favorable.

Fucking oath mate. I'm the same! go to work, come home and chill and is forced to play buyback. Kill the same team multiple times and they still comeback. It's not fun. It's shit — xenon__85 (@Xenon__85) August 26, 2021

Hackers also enjoy the excessive amount of kills they can stack up on in Buy Back mode. This is more worrying for legit players who do not seem to have anywhere to go in Verdansk, except maybe a different game.

they play more buybacks, because it gets them more kills, the fact that Raven is this stupid to take out normal BR is literally beyond, i literally hate apex, i played two matches of buybacks, and nothing but hackers, i might switch to apex now no lie — Dman (@RealDaz_) August 26, 2021

September 2 will see another update go live and that might be when players can expect the core playlist to be added back to Warzone.

