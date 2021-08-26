Warzone releases new weapon, "Looking for Party" mechanism and bans more hackers in August 25 update

Warzone Season 5 has a new update and it is adding a new weapon to Verdansk which can be unlocked via two ways in the game.

Call of Duty: Warzone has lately been smeared with hackers in every lobby, ruining the game and making loads of players migrate to other titles like Apex Legends. Many prominent streamers have left the game for the same reason.

However, Raven Software has pushed out a notice which claims they have banned more than 100,000 accounts in Warzone recently and, this is a similar sight for Warzone regulars.

Players often get updates from the studio about their ban waves and the total number stands at over 750,000 banned accounts to date. Raven Software has also mentioned that spoofers have also been banned at this time, which simply means hackers cannot return with new Warzone accounts.

Call of Duty's official Twitter account also sent out a warning to all cheaters that its anti-cheat is coming and it will not allow any offenders, repeat or new, to persist long enough in their titles.

August 25 patch notes for Warzone

Below are the official patch notes for the content added in the August 25 update.

Looking for Party (Beta)

This new feature allows you to search for and party up with other Players via a series of preferences that you select (Game Modes, Party Communication, Play Style,).

This feature is still being tested and is subject to change.

New Weapon

RAAL: Light Machine Gun (MW)

Obtain via unlock Challenge or via Blueprint in the Store.

All bug fixes

Fixed an issue allowing Players to remain in Payload matches while AFK.

Fixed an issue causing Contracts to spawn out of bounds during Payload matches.

Fixed an issue causing the “Adrenaline Junkie” Prestige Challenge to not track properly.

Fixed an issue causing the “Pumping Iron” Prestige Challenge to not track properly.

Fixed an issue causing the fourth Objective in Beck’s “Calm, Cool, Collected” Operator Mission to not track properly.

Fixed an issue causing the Science and Psychedelic Camo Challenges to not track properly on any BOCW Shotgun.

Fixed an issue causing the second Objective in Kitsune’s “Security Expert” Operator Mission to not track properly.

Fixed an issue preventing AFK Players from being removed during Payload matches.

Fixed an issue preventing several CDL Viewership Calling Cards and Emblems from appearing in Warzone.

Fixed an issue causing all Players in a lobby to be placed on the same team.

Fixed an issue that was preventing some players from receiving rewards after completing a Contract in core BR.

Fixed several issues related to the Tempered Perk.

