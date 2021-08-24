"We're suing the f**k out of them": Dr Disrespect vows to sue Twitch for banning him unfairly

Dr Disrespect's mysterious ban from Twitch left the entire community in shock. The Two-Time has kept everything under wraps and doesn't mention the ban very often. Everyone assumed that this was because he, like everyone else, was unaware of the reason behind the ban. In a shocking turn of events, via a recent stream, Doc revealed he has known the reason behind his ban for months and is currently leading his team in a legal battle against the platform.

Dr Disrespect has compared streaming on the Amazon-owned platform to his current platform YouTube on several occasions.

He believes Twitch users have it easy and don't have to do much to rake in views. Naturally, fans have repeatedly asked him to share more details about his Twitch ban.

Even though Doc has chosen not to delve into the issue, the Two-Time didn't hold back during his August 23 stream and revealed some priceless information.

Dr Disrespect is suing Twitch for his ban

Doc began by stating that his ban from Twitch has been nothing short of a "roller coaster of emotions."

Interestingly, he also revealed that he has known the reason behind his ban for months, but has chosen to keep it under wraps.

He said:

"There’s a reason why I don’t talk about it, I can’t talk about this kind of stuff. A lot of people ask ‘Do you know the reason?’ Yeah, I do know the reason why now. I’ve known for months now."

On top of that, Dr Disrespect also revealed that he's suing the platform for the damage they have caused. Doc fell short of going into the specifics of his lawsuit, but this is the most we've heard on the subject since his infamous ban.

He concluded by saying:

“There’s a reason why, and I’ll just say this right now champs — there’s a reason why we’re suing the f**k out of em, ok? I don’t know how else to put it, the amount of damages, and you just don’t… nah.”

Now that the community has heard Dr Disrespect's side of the story, it is likely that Twitch will come forward with an official response soon.

