Dr Disrespect explains why he might never go on the Joe Rogan Podcast

Herschel “Dr Disrespect” Beahm IV recently declared in a live stream that he might never be able to attend one of Joe Rogan’s podcast episodes.

Joe Rogan, despite his greatly controversial nature, is one of the most popular podcast hosts in the world. In July 2019, he had stated that his podcast had more than 190 million monthly downloads, a number which is expected to have increased since then.

During the recent stream, Dr Disrespect became the latest streamer to announce that he might never feature on a JR Experience episode.

Earlier, Hasan “HasanAbi” Piker had disclosed that Joe Rogan would never bring him on simply because he has criticized the podcast host too much. Dr Disrespect, on the other hand, has an entirely different reason, and said that if he ever makes an appearance on the podcast, it will be in his “own way.”

Dr Disrespect says he might never be a guest on the Joe Rogan podcast

Joe Rogan is known to have a bit of a problem with video games. During a podcast episode around July 2020, he had revealed that he doesn’t like video games because they are too much “fun.” He had also mentioned that kids nowadays tend to find refuge in video games and drugs while laying around all day. The comments brought forth stroreactions from a large part of the community.

joe rogan is gwenyth paltrow's goop for men. — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) April 27, 2021

However, HasanAbi has criticized Joe Rogan in the past for his political views. Rogan is a staunch Republican who has also been accused of encouraging people not to wear masks during the Coronavirus lockdown.

joe rogan is having some left/ left leaning content creators on this week. so we're back to watching his shit. — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) June 16, 2021

Dr Disrespect, however, has a rather straightforward reason for claiming that he might never appear on the podcast. The Doc said that a prospective appearance will require additional resources and funding.

The streamer was interacting with fans when he was asked if he would ever appear on Rogan’s podcast:

“Joe Rogan calls and gives you a crisp invite? Probably not. I am telling you man, there is a reason. If I’m going to go on a podcast, I’m going to go on a podcast my way. And that might require additional resources and funding, okay?”

(Timestamp: 31.30)

Hence, Dr Disrespect does not seem to have a problem with Joe Rogan’s take on video games. Instead, he has simply expressed a wish for a prospective podcast appearance that will only happen “his way,” which would require additional funding. Therefore, fans will have to wait a while for his podcast appearance to take place.

Edited by Sabine Algur