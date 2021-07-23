Why does Dr Disrespect refer to himself as the "two-time champion"?

Herschel “Dr Disrespect” Beahm IV has often claimed during live streams that he is the “two-time” 1993-94 Blockbuster video games champion.

One of Twitch’s most popular content creators until his permanent ban in June 2020, Dr Disrespect has been streaming regularly since around November 2016. As part of his overall character, The Doc has often said that he won back-to-back NBA Jam tournaments in 1993 and 1994.

His claims have often been taken seriously by viewers, though quite a few people have struggled to prove the tournament wins in question. However, as it turns out, the popular YouTuber has clearly made up these claims as “evidence of his gaming prowess.”

Multiple Reddit posts have claimed to provide evidence of the real winners of said tournaments.

The reason Dr Disrespect refers to himself as a "two-time" world champion

The former Twitch streamer is one of the most entertaining content creators of all time. His on-camera character is a conceited gamer who often brags about his achievements.

The 39-year-old often calls his mustache "Slick Daddy" or the "Poisonous Ethiopian Caterpillar." It has created complicated back-stories that are, in truth, jokes that Dr Disrespect claims to be true while streaming.

I mean just look at him.... The depth. pic.twitter.com/1pUK04J38y — Dr Disrespect (@drdisrespect) June 12, 2016

Other parts of Dr Disrespect’s overall persona that are obviously fake are his “black mullet” wig and the “prototype Google glasses” that are supposed to have built-in LCD, LED, 1080p, 3D. It also allegedly has Sony technology built into every single lens.

Additionally, the Doc had also claimed that Google sends him a new pair “every single morning.”

Regardless of his overall persona/characteristics, Dr Disrespect’s “two-time” world champion claims have also been confirmed to be part of an overall gimmick.

Over the years, multiple Reddit posts have come up on the matter. Quite a few fans have stated that the claims about being a two-time Blockbuster champion in NBA Jam tournaments are fake. They are only a gimmick that Dr Disrespect uses to brag about his gaming prowess.

The above video shows footage from the tournament in question, along with that of the real winner. Hence, just like the glasses, the wig, and the overall arrogant character that Dr Disrespect uses for his streams, the claims about being a “two-time champion” are fake.

TWO-TIME, BACK-TO-BACK BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO GAME CHAMPION ✅#ESPORTSIA STREAMER OF THE YEAR 2017 ✅



Respect @DrDisRespect. pic.twitter.com/1dTpupeR9n — B/R Gaming (@BRGaming) November 13, 2017

His favorite gaming franchise, Activision’s Call of Duty series, had not released a single game until 2003, which effectively means that the Doc could not have won any COD tournaments back then. Regardless, as the video and the posts above suggest, the Doc is not a real “two-time” world champion.

