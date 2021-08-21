COD Warzone: August 20 Patch notes sees nerfs to assault rifles and High Alert buff

Raven Software has updated the Patch Notes for COD Warzone Season 5, and a lot of subtle changes have been made. These might make a lot of difference to the overall meta of the game.

🛠️A #Warzone update is going live now!



Includes an update to the High Alert Perk, several Bug Fixes, and Weapon balancing.



The Season Five Patch Notes have been amended (see August 20th):https://t.co/9vjUyoXnO9 pic.twitter.com/fOiBVBV2xw — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) August 20, 2021

Assault rifles have always been the way to go in Warzone and due to the large size of the map, ARs seem to be the best way to go. Furthermore, Season 4 saw the release of the C58 assault rifle in Warzone, which has slowly crept its way into the meta and is one of the most dominant weapons in the game. With COD Vanguard officially announced, it will be interesting to see how the BOCW weapons transition into the upcoming title.

Rise on every front on November 5th.

Get all the intel from todays #Vanguard reveal here ⬇️https://t.co/lxbnB8MO5d — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) August 19, 2021

However, things might change today, as Raven Software has updated its Season 5 Patch Notes. Both C58 and Krig-6 assault rifles have been nerfed. EM2 has also seen some changes along with the High Alert perk getting a game changing buff. Below are the official notes of the update from Raven Software.

Official updated Patch Notes for Warzone Season 5

Assault Rifles:

C58 (BOCW)

Recoil increased

Max Damage Range decreased by 7.4%

ADS Speed decreased by 3.4%

Bullet Velocity decreased by 8.1%

EM2 (BOCW)

Reduced Base Optic ADS Speed penalty by 21%

Upper Torso Multiplier decreased from 1.1 to 1

Krig 6 (BOCW)

Minimum Damage decreased from 26 to 25

Maximum Damage Range decreased by 7.2%

Perks:

High Alert - Slot 2 (Red)

This Perk will now allow the Player to hear the footsteps of enemies using the Dead Silence Field Upgrade.

This change only applies to Warzone.

Bug Fixes

Fixed additional collision issues with various elements across Verdansk allowing Players to exploit/peek/shoot through them.

Fixed an issue causing the ZRG 20mm (BOCW) scope glass to appear white while held in idle position.

Fixed an issue preventing Players from accessing the Store Tab while using the Warzone client in languages other than English.

Fixed an issue related to the “Puncture Wound” Nail Gun (BOCW) Blueprint dynamic icon.

Fixed an issue that caused the Fennec (MW) to ignore its proper ballistics trajectory.

Fixed an issue that prevented Players from applying a sticker to the Cane (BOCW).

Fixed various issues related to gifting the Season Five Battle Pass.

Players will find the High Alert buff very interesting, as it can totally eliminate the use of Dead Silence from Warzone. However, this is something players will find out through the entirety of Season 5 as Warzone transitions into COD Vanguard.

Edited by Gautham Balaji