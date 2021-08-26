How to unlock the new RAAL MG in COD Warzone Season 5

COD Warzone has a plethora of weapons ranging from melees to rocket launchers. There have been several LMGs in Black Ops Cold War & Modern Warfare that have dominated the Verdansk battle royale from time to time. LMGs can be hinder a player's movement, but they are a powerhouse of damage. Some of the most popular LMGs in Warzone include Bruen, Stoner, PKM and MG82. But there is a new beast that has arrived to dominate the battles in Verdansk in COD Warzone.

The new RAAL MG has been in the game files for months but it wasn't officially released until now. It was released into Call of Duty Modern Warfare and Warzone with the new 1.41 patch update along with other changes. The RAAL LMG is a high-damage weapon with mediocre firing rate but good control. Slow movement is expected with any LMG as they are extremely heavy. But it is easy to learn and regular COD Warzone players will get used to the recoil pattern in no time. Players should definitely try out the best RAAL MG loadout for the best experience of the weapon in COD Warzone and Modern Warfare.

How to unlock the new RAAL MG in COD Warzone and Modern Warfare

The unlock criteria for the RAAL MG in COD Warzone is pretty simple and easy to accomplish. Twitter user and Call of Duty YouTuber P4wnyhof posted a tweet earlier regarding the new weapon.

Hey #warzone Season 5 didnt have enough content



So lets just randomly release more weapons!



The Raal Lmg is now available pic.twitter.com/qGGhpfHzDa — P4wnyhof (@P4wnyhof) August 24, 2021

To unlock the RAAL MG, players have to "Get 5 kills in 7 different matches while using LMGs equipped with a Scout Optic". What players need to do is first choose any LMG of their choice like Breun or Stoner. Next they need to add the Scout Combat Optic attachment to the weapon and start the challenge.

This can be done in two different ways as shown below:

Modern Warfare Multiplayer: Players can drop into Shoot the Ship playlist and get 5 kills with the recommended loadout. After getting 5 kills, back out of the match and start a new match. Players have to do this for 7 matches and the gun will be unlocked in no time. Warzone Plunder: This option is for the players who currently do not own the complete Modern Warfare game. Players can follow the same steps as shown above in Plunder mode of Warzone and get the gun unlocked. There is one more trick for plunder. Players can drop down at the end of a flight path to grab some easy kills by eliminating the AFK players.

There is another method to unlock the RAAL MG in COD Warzone apart from completing the given challenge. Players can buy "The Hollow" bundle from the COD store for 1400 COD Points. The bundle includes the "ROOK" Legendary blueprint for the RAAL MG. The Rook LMG blueprint also has some of the best attachments for the weapon and can be used in Warzone effectively. However, players should remember that they can't change these attachments if they haven't completed the unlock criteria.

The ROOK blueprint for the RAAL MG comes with the best attachments for Warzone (Image via Activision)

The RAAL is a powerful LMG in both COD Warzone and Modern Warfare, but players shouldn't expect it to be overpowered. Nonetheless, it is a gift to the players who wanted this LMG in COD Warzone for a long time. It can be paired with a fast and mobile SMG like the MP5 or the MAC 10 for best results.

Additionally, the new Call of Duty Vanguard is having its first Alpha, exclusive for PlayStation, on August 27.

