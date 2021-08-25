The best RAAL MG Loadout in Warzone Season 5

The highly anticipated RAAL MG was officially revealed and made available to players with the new patch 1.41 update in COD Warzone. The RAAL MG Modern Warfare has a very high damage output. It will compete with the other “Meta” and top-tier long-range guns in Warzone like the FARA 83, C58, Bruen, etc.

The new weapon in Warzone has extremely high damage per shot, great ammo capacity, excellent range, and decent accuracy. But these benefits come at the cost of low mobility, which is expected of an LMG, alongside a mediocre fire-rate.

Nonetheless, the RAAL MG is a beamer and can take up the slot for the primary weapon in many players' loadout. To try this gun in Warzone, players can unlock it by doing some easy challenges.

This is the best RAAL MG Loadout in Warzone

The RAAL MG has a fast TTK even at longer ranges due to its high damage output. But remember, it is not effective for short ranges. That is obvious because it's an LMG with a long reload time (7.5 seconds) and slow mobility. Hence, it's recommended to pair the new weapon with a fast killing and mobile SMG to get the most of it. The following are the best attachments for the RAAL MG class in Warzone:

Muzzle : RAAL Monocore

: RAAL Monocore Barrel : 32.0” RAAL Line Breaker

: 32.0” RAAL Line Breaker Laser : Tac Laser

: Tac Laser Optic : VLK 3.0x Optic / Solozero K498 4.0x Integral

: VLK 3.0x Optic / Solozero K498 4.0x Integral Underbarrel: FSS Oblique

These are the best attachments for a long-range RAAL MG class in Warzone (Image via Activision)

The RAAL Monocore muzzle attachment is basically the monolithic suppressor, the most important attachment in Warzone per se. It provides increased damage range and sound suppression while reducing the aim down sight (ADS) speed to some extent. It also decreases the aim walking movement speed which makes strafing slower while ADSing.

The 32” Line Breaker barrel is the longest barrel for the RAAL LMG. Players should use this barrel to make this the best RAAL MG class for long ranges. This barrel increases damage range, bullet velocity, and recoil control significantly. But it reduces the ADS and Movement speeds.

The Tac Laser is used to reduce the bulkiness of this slow LMG. It improves the ADS speed, aiming stability, and aim walking steadiness. These properties make the gun extremely accurate and stable for long ranges. But players should remember that the laser will be visible to the enemy.

Players should select an optic of choice which is suitable for long-range engagements. The VLK 3.0x Scope gives 3x zoom and is a staple for most long-range weapons. RAAL also has a special optic, i.e., the Solozero K498 4.0x Integral Sight, apart from VLK. It provides even better visibility and a magnification of four times.

The FSS Oblique grip attachment is a must for this weapon. This RAAL LMG attachment improves recoil control and ADS speed by a lot. But it slightly decreases the movement speed, which doesn’t matter a lot as you will be carrying a fast SMG as your secondary.

This weapon doesn't need any ammunition attachment as it has a base mag of 100 rounds. That is enough for engagements in Warzone. Players can swap the Tac Laser for the Folded Stock attachment if they require even better movement and ADS speed. However, the five attachments shown above are the most effective for a long-range RAAL LMG build. Below is the best loadout and class setup to use alongside this weapon in Warzone:

Primary Weapon: RAAL MG class shown above

class shown above Secondary Weapon: MAC10

Lethal Equipment: Throwing Knife

Tactical Equipment: Heartbeat Sensor

Perk 1 : COLD BLOODED

: Perk 2 : OVERKILL (grab "Tempered" or "High Alert" in the next loadout)

: (grab "Tempered" or "High Alert" in the next loadout) Perk 3 : AMPED (this is a must-have for faster switching between the LMG & SMG)

Players should try this best RAAL LMG loadout in Warzone to experience this new weapon in Verdansk. Stay updated with the latest news regarding Call of Duty Vanguard and its upcoming release on SportsKeeda.

