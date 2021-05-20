The best FARA 83 loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3

The FARA 83 is one of the most dominant weapons from Black Ops Cold War in the current meta of Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3.

It is one of the most reliable and steady weapons in the entire battle royale. It is extremely versatile and has great stats from top to bottom. This allows it to compete with the many other assault rifles players love in Warzone.

The FARA 83 could easily see itself as the best Warzone assault rifle if any future nerfs come in for other ARs or if it receives a buff. Putting together a solid loadout now will keep it ready for when that day comes.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

The best loadout for the FARA 83 in COD: Warzone Season 3

Image via Activision

At the time of writing this, the FARA 83 was not messed with in any Warzone Season 3 updates. Plenty of weapon tuning took place, with several guns receiving drastic changes.

The FARA was left unscatched and is a solid choice for players looking to replace their previous favorite weapons that were decimated. The right loadout for this gun is easy to come by with just how great of a gun it is.

Attachments

Muzzle : GRU Suppressor

: GRU Suppressor Barrel : 18.7″ Spetsnaz RPK Barrel

: 18.7″ Spetsnaz RPK Barrel Optic : Microflex LED

: Microflex LED Underbarrel : Spetsnaz Grip

: Spetsnaz Grip Handle: Serpent Wrap

All of these attachments are pretty standard for the FARA 83 in Warzone. Starting with the GRU Suppressor, it does reduce bullet velocity and effective damage range, but it conceals muzzle flash and ups vertical recoil control.

That FARA 83 is out of this world incredible #warzone — 🌹💋💯ÄMÂZÍ💯💋🌹 (@QueenAmazi) May 13, 2021

The 18.7" Spetsnaz RPK Barrel essentially reverts the negatives of the muzzle attachment. It boosts overall damage, bullet velocity, and the effective damage range of the assault rifle.

The Microflex LED optic is a popular optic choice for Warzone players. It provides 1.25x magnification. This allows for precision shots at a variety of ranges, including closer than normal.

Shooting move speed takes a solid hit with the Spetsnaz Grip. The positives come in the form of recoil control, however. Both vertical and horizontal recoil control receive upgrades.

Last up is the Serpent Wrap. Sprint to fire time is reduced by 10%, but Aim Down Sight Time goes up for 25%. That will at least allow quicker shots to be fired outside of sprinting in Warzone.