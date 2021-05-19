How to slide cancel on PC in Call of Duty: Warzone

Slide canceling is prevalent in Modern Warfare multiplayer, and this includes Call of Duty: Warzone since they share the same mechanics overall.

Anyone who started playing Warzone after Modern Warfare may already be used to slide canceling. However, it may be a new mechanic to learn for many others.

In essence, using a slide cancel means chaining together some of the mobility and movement in Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone. It means using a tactical sprint and then quickly toggling a slide. Once the slide starts, players need to hit the crouch button again so that they will return to the standing position and continue to make a quick sprint.

The chain of movement allows Warzone players to move faster than normal, and it can mean the difference between life and death when caught in the open or in a building. However, the right keys or buttons need to be used to pull off the movement.

Keys and buttons to use for a slide cancel in Call of Duty: Warzone

The standard crouch and slide keys for Call of Duty: Warzone are set to C on the keyboard and mouse binds. Players should make crouch the left CTRL key rather than C, so that there is easier access to the slide cancel. If players have a better option in mind, experimenting with keybinds is always encouraged.

Once that is set, all players need to do is double-tap their sprint and transition into slide by holding the crouch key. As the player character slides, they should tap the CTRL key once again to go back into a standing position and return to a sprint. The process can be rinsed and repeated for quick movement around Warzone.

Controller players can do the exact same movements, but with their own buttons. With a tactical button set-up, players can tactical sprint by double-tapping L3/LS. They can then slide by holding the R3/RS and quickly tap it again to cancel the slide. Just like before, players can rinse and repeat to maximize sharp movement speed in Call of Duty: Warzone.

Slide cancel is a simple process, but it will take some practice to get the movement perfected. However, once a player is comfortable with it, survival will be far easier in Call of Duty: Warzone.