It can be hard to tell which settings are the best for a controller player in Call of Duty: Warzone. Many Warzone streamers have their keybinds available to find, but controller settings are few and far between.

Controller settings for Warzone and any other Call of Duty game can be complicated to an extent. The reason is the difference between default controllers that are used with consoles, and scuff controllers that give players more options for button settings.

Scuff controllers, or any similar controller options, typically have extra paddles on the back that can be mapped and customized. These will require players to mess around with the settings they like as they play Warzone.

However, for most players with the default controller, some base settings can be used for the best experience.

What are the best controller settings in Call of Duty: Warzone?

When choosing controller settings for Call of Duty: Warzone, the first step is usually picking the right button layout. The default button layout may be comfortable for many players, but it's not necessarily the best choice.

Tactical is likely the best fit for the largest pool of players in Warzone. It changes the melee button to B/O, and the crouch becomes R3/RS. Movement in Warzone requires plenty of crouching and sliding, so having the button ready while also being able to aim is a key change in controller settings.

Bumper Jumper Tactical is another great option for players who can get used to holding the controller. In this layout, crouch/slide becomes R3/RS again, but jump becomes LB/L1. It allows controller players to jump and aim at the same time, which is fantastic for jump shots.

Next is the Deadzone and the sensitivity settings. Deadzone for controllers in Warzone should be set to 0. The lower the value, the quicker the response time will be when aiming in-game.

Sensitivity, on the other hand, will be more subjective. Selecting 7-8 for both vertical and horizontal stick sensitivity may be a good starting value for many players. The number can be increased and decreased accordingly.

Two additional settings that will make a difference are the Aim Assist type and the Aim Response Curve type. For the majority of players, standard options on both will benefit most players. They meet the middle settings that players are used to.

However, Dynamic response curve and Precision aim assist are great options for veteran controller players in Warzone.