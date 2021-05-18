Top 5 Call of Duty: Warzone streamers in 2021

Call of Duty: Warzone is one of the biggest competitive games in the entire world, and naturally streaming platforms can't get enough of it when it comes to content.

Since its release in March last year, Warzone has remained in the spotlight constantly, blending the intense gunplay of Call of Duty with the Battle Royale genre. Platforms such as Twitch are filled with streamers playing Warzone for their fanbases and the larger streaming audience as a whole. Top players and infectious personalities have seen substantial draw, and round out the most popular Warzone streamers.

With regards to 2021, Twitch viewership metrics can determine the top 5 most popular Warzone streamers of the year so far.

Most popular Warzone streamers in 2021

#5 - Tfue

Image via Activision

Although Turner "Tfue" Tenney was widely known as a Fortnite great initially, he still logs excellent numbers when it comes to viewership for Warzone. It appears that the majority of his fanbase migrated to the new game along with him after he left Fortnite. Tfue has had to take breaks, partly due to his legal disputes with FaZe Clan as well as his own mental well-being, which he hasn't been ashamed to discuss.

Streaming five to seven days a week, Tfue's metrics on Twitch are impressive for somebody who took time off. This shows the loyalty of his fanbase and his ability to endure the cutthroat popularity contests of Twitch. He averages 20,261 viewers per stream as of May 2021.

#4 - Swagg

Image via Youtube

Kris "FaZe Swagg" Lamberson is a member of FaZe Clan, and a consistent Top 15 performer in some of Warzone's largest competitive events. His most recent crowning accolades include winning both the Los Angeles Geurillas Gulag 25k and Toronto's Ultra 100k Payout Season Two events along with his teammates Booya and Biffle.

His metrics this month are consistent with being in the top 5 in Warzone streams currently, bringing in an average of 22,699 viewers per stream and hitting a May 2021 peak of 66,999 viewers.

#3 - Dr Disrespect

Image via Activision/Youtube

Herschel "Guy" Beahm IV, more colloquially known as Dr Disrespect, is one of the most widely-watched Battle Royale genre players in the world. He plays & broadcasted myriad games in that space, including H1Z1, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Apex Legends, Fortnite, and of course Call of Duty: Warzone. Although he initially accrued more than four million followers on Twitch, he was unexpectedly and permanently banned from Twitch in June of 2020 (some cite due to reneging on contract negotiations). He returned to streamig on YouTube where he has rapidly regained his footing.

According to sites such as Playboard and SocialBlade, "Dr D" still commands an average viewership of 24,758 with his highest concurrent count this month clocking in at 62,619.

#2 - TimTheTatman

Image via Twitch.tv

Timothy "TimTheTatman" Betar isn't just known for his ink, as he has been a consistent and popular force in the streaming community not only for Warzone, but also for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Fortnite in the past. When it comes to Warzone, however, TimTheTatman is the second highest-watched channel on Twitch. Not only this, but his channel clocks in at the 11th highest English language channel on the entire streaming platform.

Most recent data points to his daily viewership count at an astonishing 45,004 watchers, with a May peak of 152,188 concurrent viewers. These numbers are only bested by the top streamer on this list.

#1 - NICKMERCS

Image via Twitch.tv

Although this will likely come as little surprise to most Call of Duty: Warzone fans, Nicholas "NICKMERCS" Kolcheff, the co-owner of FaZe Clan, is omnipresent across both Twitch and YouTube for his gameplay in Fortnite and Warzone. His career dates back to early 2000s competitive Gears of War and Halo play, and he's been part of Twitch since its early days as Justin.tv in 2010.

He sports the top-watched channel for Warzone and the second most popular English language channel, according to TwitchMetrics. His daily viewer count rests at 58,006 with his peak viewership this May hitting 371,232 watchers. His aggressive playstyle has won him massive appeal, and his streaming numbers show no sign of slowing or falling off. For 2021, NICKMERCS has been the player drawing the most eyes and generating the most buzz in Call of Duty: Warzone by a significant margin.

