The Call of Duty (COD) franchise is one of the greatest of all time in the shooting genre. These games have an underlying theme of anti-terrorism. They revolve around survival and optimization of stealth mechanics.

COD games have improved steadily and become even more polished. The games are appreciated for their great graphics and immersive score. Players all over the world enjoy these video games on many different platforms.

Ranking Call of Duty PC games in order of file size in 2021

#1 - Call of Duty

Image via Wikipedia

Size: 1.4 GB (Source: Steam)

#2 - Call of Duty 2

Image via Wallpaper Cave

Size: 4 GB (Source: Steam)

#3 - Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare

Image via Wallpaper Cave

Size: 8 GB (Source: Steam)

#4 - Call of Duty: World at War

Image via Wallpaper Cave

Size: 8 GB (Source: Steam)

#5 - Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Image via Wallpaper Cave

Size: 12 GB (Source: Steam)

#6 - Call of Duty: Black Ops

Image via Wallpaper Cave

Size: 12 GB (Source: Steam)

#7 - Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

Image via Wallpaper Cave

Size: 16 GB (Source: Steam)

#8 - Call of Duty: Black Ops II

Image via Wallpaper Cave

Size: 16 GB (Source: Steam)

#9 - Call of Duty: WWII

Image via Wallpaper Cave

Size: 25 GB (Source: Activision)

#10 - Call of Duty: Ghosts

Image via Wallpaper Cave

Size: 40 GB (Source: Activision)

#11 - Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare

Image via Wallpaper Cave

Size: 55 GB (Source: Activision)

#12 - Call of Duty: Black Ops III

Image via Wallpaper Cave

Size: 60 GB (Source: Activision)

#13 - Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare

Image via Wallpaper Cave

Size: 80 GB (Source: Activision)

#14 - Call of Duty: Black Ops IV

Image via Wallpaper Cave

Size: 80 GB (Source: Activision)

#15 -Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Image via Wallpaper Cave

Size: 82 GB (Source: Activision)

#16 - Call of Duty: Warzone

Image via Wallpaper Cave

Size: 175 GB (Source: Activision)

#17 - Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Image via Wallpaper Cave

Size: 246 GB (Source: Activision)

