The Call of Duty (COD) franchise is one of the greatest of all time in the shooting genre. These games have an underlying theme of anti-terrorism. They revolve around survival and optimization of stealth mechanics.
COD games have improved steadily and become even more polished. The games are appreciated for their great graphics and immersive score. Players all over the world enjoy these video games on many different platforms.
Ranking Call of Duty PC games in order of file size in 2021
#1 - Call of Duty
Size: 1.4 GB (Source: Steam)
#2 - Call of Duty 2
Size: 4 GB (Source: Steam)
#3 - Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare
Size: 8 GB (Source: Steam)
#4 - Call of Duty: World at War
Size: 8 GB (Source: Steam)
#5 - Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
Size: 12 GB (Source: Steam)
#6 - Call of Duty: Black Ops
Size: 12 GB (Source: Steam)
#7 - Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
Size: 16 GB (Source: Steam)
#8 - Call of Duty: Black Ops II
Size: 16 GB (Source: Steam)
#9 - Call of Duty: WWII
Size: 25 GB (Source: Activision)
#10 - Call of Duty: Ghosts
Size: 40 GB (Source: Activision)
#11 - Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare
Size: 55 GB (Source: Activision)
#12 - Call of Duty: Black Ops III
Size: 60 GB (Source: Activision)
#13 - Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
Size: 80 GB (Source: Activision)
#14 - Call of Duty: Black Ops IV
Size: 80 GB (Source: Activision)
#15 -Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
Size: 82 GB (Source: Activision)
#16 - Call of Duty: Warzone
Size: 175 GB (Source: Activision)
#17 - Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Size: 246 GB (Source: Activision)
Also read: 5 best offline games like COD Mobile in 2021Published 15 Feb 2021, 20:55 IST