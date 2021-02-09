COD Mobile is one of the best mobile games that players can enjoy on their Android devices.

COD Mobile can run on a 4 GB RAM Android device. If players are searching for more games like COD Mobile for 4 GB RAM Android devices, they can choose any titles from the list given below.

5 best games like COD Mobile for 4 GB RAM Android devices

#1 - Modern Combat 5: eSports FPS

Image via iGameplay1224

In this game, players can create a squad from 10 classes and wage war against their enemies. Players can choose many playstyles like Assaul and Marauder.

Like COD Mobile, Modern Combat 5 also has a battle royale mode. This mode allows players to spectate matches where a total of 70 players fight it out on the battlefield.

Download it here.

#2 - Warface: Global Operations – Shooting game (FPS)

Image via Rocco

This military team-based action shooter title has seven maps where players can enjoy dynamic PvP battles. Players can play in a team of four and destroy hostile enemies.

The game offers over 20 mini-events that players will thoroughly enjoy. Players can customize their characters with the skins provided by the game like in COD Mobile.

Download it here.

#3 - Infinity Ops: Online FPS Cyberpunk Shooter

Image via Shashi Creations

Players can choose from four different classes in this sci-fi FPS game: Assault, Recruit, Saboteur, and Tank. Infinity Ops offers lot of cool weapons like laser machineguns, plasma rifles, etc.

Like COD Mobile, this title has good graphics and easy controls. This game has a rating of 4.4 stars and over 10 million downloads on the Google Play Store.

Download it here.

#4 - Modern Strike Online: PvP FPS

Image via Azur Interactive Games

Like COD Mobile, the main tasks in this FPS title are shooting and survival. Players can engage in intense matches and enjoy this title with their friends and other players around the world.

There are as many as 14 maps and seven combat modes that players can enjoy in Modern Strike Online. From cool machine guns to combat pistols, there are over 50 unique weapons that players can use.

Download it here.

#5 - World War Heroes: WW2 FPS

Image via Azur Interactive Games

This FPS title has a gritty backdrop of World War II, where players will have to fight for survival as warriors. World War Heroes offers seven battle zones and six different game modes.

The game has a collection of more than 50 realistic weapons, which will remind players of the weapons offered by COD Mobile. This title has an excellent rating of 4.5 stars on the Google Play Store.

Download it here.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

