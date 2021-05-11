What are Tfue's Warzone keybinds and settings in 2021?

Turner Tenney, aka Tfue, is a prominent streamer on Twitch and is known for his skills in Call of Duty: Warzone. For that reason, many players want to emulate his bindings.

The keybinds and settings that Tfue uses in Warzone have stayed the same for the most part. However, smaller settings tend to change the longer he plays. One of his most prominent changes tends to be around sensitivity. It never changes drastically, but just enough to fit Tfue's play style.

Many streamers will advise against using a direct copy of keybinds and settings because every player is different. Players are always encouraged to figure out what works best for them in Warzone, but it doesn't hurt to use Tfue's settings as a starting point in the game.

Tfue's Warzone keybinds and settings in 2021

Tfue's COD: Warzone game settings (Image via Best Game Settings)

One of the first changes, as mentioned before, is to the mouse sensitivity. Tfue initially had it at the low end of 6. In general, the recommended sensitivity is somewhere between 6 and 7. Tfue now has it at a high 6, which isn't a massive difference, but it is noticeable in Warzone.

Tfue's ADS sensitivity in Warzone is also almost double when compared to what it used to be. Previously, it was around 0.51, and it now sits at 1.00. It's another sensitivity change that sounds small, but it makes a noticeable difference in the game.

Tfue's COD: Warzone keybinds settings (Image via Best Game Settings)

Tfue's settings for his keybindings are almost the same as they were before, with very few changes. Alternate fire is the only noticeable change. It did not have a set keybind in the past but in 2021, Tfue has P set as the alternate fire toggle.

The other major change may be crouch, which is set to CTRL for many players. Tfue has his crouch set as C.

Tfue's COD: Warzone video settings (Image via Best Game Settings)

The video settings that Tfue currently has are nearly identical to what he has in the past. For the most part, he has his graphics at a lower level, which is likely to make the game run better and allow more visibility for enemy players.

Tfue's Warzone probably runs somewhere over 120 fps, though the numbers are set as custom. He's a player that prioritizes gameplay over graphics in Warzone.