What are Tfue’s COD: Warzone keybinds and settings?

Players are constantly wondering what the best settings for certain games are. COD: Warzone for the PC has a ton of different settings available compared to the console versions. Many players find what works best for them, but others like to know the settings and keybinds of their favorite streamers.

Tfue became extremely popular while playing Fortnite. Now, he spends the majority of his streams playing COD: Warzone and competing in tournaments. Much like in Fortnite, Tfue plays COD: Warzone quite well. This has lead to many of his fans wondering what his settings and keybinds for the battle royale are.

Tfue's COD: Warzone keybinds

(Image Credit: Best Game Settings)

Tfue's keybinds are fairly standard compared to how COD: Warzone is played. Of course, his various extra mouse buttons come into play when switching between tactical equipment. His movement is the basic WASD. Crouch is actually C rather than CTRL that many use while Space is still jump. Overall, there isn't anything that stands out massively with his COD: Warzone keybinds.

Tfue's COD: Warzone game settings

(Image Credit: Best Game Settings)

Tfue's game settings for COD: Warzone could be very specific to his play style. Others can certainly try this, but copying someone else may not be the best option. It takes time to find the perfect settings, but these can be a good starting point due to Tfue being a high level player. The most notable setting from his game options is the mouse sensitivity. It sits at 6.19 which is a bit of an odd number. It falls right in line with the preferred COD: Warzone sensitivity of between 6 and 7, however.

Advertisement

Tfue's COD: Warzone graphics settings

(Image Credit: Best Game Settings)

Being a popular and wealthy streamer certainly helps when it comes to graphic quality. Most streamers, however, will play competitive games like COD: Warzone with a lower graphics quality. This makes it so that there are no distracting glimmers or shadows on the map. Tfue has a top of the line monitor and is able to play on 240hz. With a high tier PC and monitor combo, lower resolution but higher frames is typically the way to go.