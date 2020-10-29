Fortnite: Turner "Tfue" Tenney opens up about quitting the game

Fortnite Battle Royale has produced several top gamers over the years. While some of these players are considered pillars of the community, a lot of them have quit playing the game. Turner "Tfue" Tenney is one of the all-time great Fortnite players.

In a recent podcast, Tfue opened up about his Fortnite career, and gaming in general. He also spoke about why he has currently shifted to Call Of Duty Warzone, instead of Fortnite.

Turner "Tfue" Tenney opens up about quitting Fortnite

As a professional player, Tfue was one of the very best. His contribution towards the Fortnite community is unparalleled. Tfue was on the top of his game exactly when Fortnite needed professional players.

“Tell Ninja he’s a frail ass, pussy ass, cotton candy headass BITCH, alright? He’s lucky this is Rock Paper Scissors, cause if this was a real fight bro...”



WOW did not expect the Tfue VS Tyler war to get this spicy today. Can’t we all just get along!pic.twitter.com/Q99j3yEgr2 — Barstool Gametime (@StoolGametime) April 25, 2020

At the same time, his rivalry with other famous players, including Ninja, gave fans a reason to watch Fortnite streams regularly.

Tfue said,

"I mean, I've went through a lot of game phases, Destiny, H1Z1, PUBG. I just get burnt out usually, for me it's usually just like after two years. Just two years of cracking 90s was just too much. I had to go, I had to slice it up and play other things. Plus I felt like I milked the game so much that like me playing it was almost like I was almost digging myself in a pit."

Tfue also mentioned that it got to a point where he only started playing Fortnite for viewership. "I feel like I already milked Fortnite for all it was worth, considering I was blowing up at the peak of it."

It is true. Tfue, and several other streamers, popularized the game through their gameplay.

"Anyone that's playing Fortnite now knows who I am" - Tfue

During the inception of Fortnite, this was one of the major boosts the game needed. Tfue also said, "anyone that's playing Fortnite now knows who I am." Thus, expanding into a different game and a separate fanbase is his goal right now.

While he was asked if Fortnite is going to die soon, Tfue had an intriguing response. He said, "H1Z1 now is like a 100% dead...but I feel like Fortnite was too big of a game at its peak to ever get to that point. I feel like it'll die down but I don't know if it'll ever actually die."

Tfue is also known for his competitive online personality. This was one of the primary reasons behind his popularity on Twitch. Tfue mentions that the personality bit did not kick off until Fortnite began.

"When I first started streaming Destiny, I didn't really get like that many viewers and what got me viewers was like skill, game play, like doing challenges."

It was not just his skill, but Tfue's potential for content creation that made him reach the very peak of his popularity on Twitch. The clips where Tfue ricochets a grenade with a Grenade Launcher are still fresh in the fans' memory. The trick shots, the 200m no-scopes, and the 360 jump flick - these challenging gameplay brought in the viewers for Tfue.

Tfue said, "When Fortnite first came out on PC, there was a lot of BR players playing it, but the sensitivity in that game, there was one sensitivity settings and that was it. The ADS sensitivity in that game was so high...if you played on mouse and keyboard back in like OG vanilla Fortnite, it was still hard to hit in that game."

In all fairness, Tfue is doing brilliantly at Call Of Duty Warzone. Recently we saw him competing in the Vikkstar Warzone Showdown, and Tfue showed that he can still produce the goods at the highest level. Thus, Tfue will always remain one of the greatest players to have ever played Fortnite, even though he went on to quit the game.