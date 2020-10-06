Top 5 Fortnite players who have made millions off the game

Fortnite has literally made some people into millionaires. Some have competed in the battle royale and risen to the top. Others have made their millions in other ways such as streaming. Regardless, Fortnite has made them a pretty penny. Gaming is a very financially stable industry. Fortnite might be one of the most wealthy titles overall.

5 players who became a millionaire through Fortnite

#5 – psalm

(Image Credit: Epic Games)

Psalm was a well-known Fortnite player. He won plenty of money playing competitively. The biggest pay out most certainly came from his runner up placing in the Fortnite World Cup Solos competition. Couple his competitive winnings with his money made from streaming and psalm has made a cool couple million dollars from Fornite. Now, he has transitioned to being a pro Valorant player with Dignitas.

#4 – SypherPK

(Image Credit: SypherPK)

SypherPK is one of the most well-known Fortnite streamers. He has played competitively like the majority of popular streamers. Most of his earnings that pushed him towards being a millionaire has come from streaming. From his YouTube and his Twitch efforts, the money coming in from Fortnite is aplenty.

#3 – Tfue

(Image Credit: Tfue)

Tfue, at one point, may very well have been the most popular Fortnite streamer. He has also played the game competitively, typically placing well along the way. Between competitions and his streaming career, Tfue has made several million dollars from Fortnite. Playing the Battle Royale skyrocketed his popularity and allowed him to become wealthy from the Epic Games creation.

#2 – Ninja

(Image Credit: Ninja)

No one can argue that Ninja may just be the most well-known streamer on the planet. The former pro Halo player took to Fortnite and just blew up. From competitions to streaming, no one could touch Ninja's viewership and earnings for a long time. Now he plays a variety of different games, but his millions originally came from Fortnite.

#1 - Bugha

(Image Credit: Epic Games)

Bugha has openly made millions from Fortnite. $3 million came from one competition. No other play can stake the claim that he has. For now, Bugha is the only player that can be called the Fortnite World Cup Solos Champion. Since then, he continues to compete and stream, only adding to the wealth that he has earned from Fortnite.