Fortnite: SypherPK teams up with Ninja, Myth and Typical Gamer for an Epic mythic superhero challenge

Epic Games' Fortnite is currently almost halfway through its Marvel-themed Chapter 2 Season 4, which has so far proved to be a winner in terms of delivering a wholesome gameplay experience.

From popular Marvel superheroes such as Iron Man and Wolverine to a plethora of exciting challenges, skins and emotes, superhero and Fortnite fans alike have been left spoilt for choice with the latest season.

The success of Chapter 2 Season 4 is such that we've also seen OG Fortnite players such as Ali "Myth" Kabbani and Tyler "Ninja" Blevins making their much-awaited returns to the game.

Recently, another popular Fortnite streamer, Ali "SypherPK" Hassan, posted a YouTube video in which he collaborated with Myth, Ninja and Andre Rebelo, aka Typical Gamer, for a giant Fortnite crossover stream.

Sypher, Ninja, Myth, and Typical Gamer doing a 4 Corner challenge😊



2020 is threatening to make a comeback https://t.co/Z4XwgxjVe6 — Fortnite News (@FortniteINTEL) October 2, 2020

SypherPK hosts a mega Fortnite collaboration

SypherPK begins by speaking about the Mythic Challenge, which involves each of them playing a particular superhero, armed with their own objectives:

"We each have our own role, our own character - Dr Doom, Iron Man, Wolverine and Thor and each of us have to go obtain the mythic ability associated with that particular character and then in win the game together, Avengers style!"

From Typical Gamer hilariously mistaking Thor's hammer for Doom's hammer to Myth's charged up Avengers chants in the background, the video is a frenetic wholesome experience from start to finish.

The quartet also go on to strike a pose and emote together, akin to the Avengers, making for a really cool money shot... until Ninja loses hold of his Wolverine claws!

"Wait, guys my claws are gone! ...I emoted with the claws and they went away!"

Typical Gamer explains that this is due to a legitimate bug in-game as the others listen on in shock. Ninja goes on to state that he is being bullied as Myth continues to "hog all the loot drops".

The Fortnite video culminates in a jaw-dropping superhero team-up sequence where the quartet come together to unleash their mythic abilities on their helpless competitors, after Boogey Bombing them.