When will John McClane come to Call of Duty: Warzone?

Activision has a new Warzone collaboration releasing in the next few days, bringing 1980s action stars John McClane from "Die Hard" series and John Rambo of the "Rambo" films.

Although these skins will also be available in Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War and Call of Duty: Mobile, they'll be arriving in Warzone on May 19th at 9:00 P.M. Pacific Time. McClane will be available via the Die Hard Operator Bundle, with Rambo being accessible by purchasing the Rambo Operator Bundle.

It should also be noted that these characters are being introduced as Operators, and not skins for previous characters. The 80s Action update will also bring new content to Verdansk '84.

What other Die Hard content is coming to Warzone?

John McClane's touchdown in Verdansk is imminent, but he won't be alone when it comes to Die Hard content. The iconic Nakatomi Plaza building from the original Die Hard film will also be introduced for a limited time, becoming the tallest structure in Warzone while it remains.

According to the Call of Duty official site:

The headquarters of the Nakatomi Corporation have moved from sunny Los Angeles to Verdansk’s Downtown for a limited time. This is the tallest single structure seen in Warzone and includes five floors of a space that will be familiar to those who know and love the original Die Hard.

In addition to replacing the Broadcast Tower and surrounding blocks that normally define Downtown’s southern district, Nakatomi Plaza features multiple optional missions that can be completed during Battle Royale and Plunder for rewards both in-game and for your profile. This includes exploring the tower for Supply Boxes, defusing C4 on the tower’s roof, and interrupting an arms deal gone wrong.

If you and your squad are lucky enough, you may even be able to do what no international criminal has been able to pull off before: successfully crack the Nakatomi Plaza vault and escape with its riches. But be forewarned that you won’t be the only Operators looking for the keys to the vault…

After crossing over in earlier seasons with franchises such as Saw and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, the 80s Action Heroes content release is causing a whole new level of hype. It can be seen as a natural fit for the action-heavy gunplay of Warzone while also being a perfect crossover inclusion for Season 3's 1980s-centered content in lockstep with Black Ops: Cold War.

Warzone players should act quickly to acquire McClane if they want to add him to their Operator roster, as the Die Hard Operator Pack will only be available until June 18th at 9:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

