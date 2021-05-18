COD Mobile set to release the 80's Action Heroes series featuring Rambo and John McClane from Die Hard

Activision recently revealed that Sylvester Stallone's Rambo and Bruce Willis' John McClane will join COD Mobile. The announcement on Twitter was followed up by a cinematic trailer on YouTube which gave players a glimpse of things to come.

The 80's Action Heroes series on COD Mobile will be a defining collaboration of the game. Rambo and John McClane are coming to the game on May 20th, 2021.

💥 Some heroes Die Hard.

🩸 Others draw First Blood.

✊ The action begins 5/20 @ 5PM PT.#80sActionCODM pic.twitter.com/3xNHDmjns6 — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) May 18, 2021

COD Mobile Season 3 has been successful on every front so far. With the new SMG PP-19 Bizon and two new multiplayer maps, the game is more alive than ever. However, COD is far behind other popular titles in terms of in-game collaborations with popular culture icons.

Fortnite undoubtedly leads the race with a number of collaborations, and Call Of Duty is hot on its heels. This latest announcement also pertains to Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War. The idea of shared content on all COD titles is quite appreciated by the community so far.

Activision announces 80's Action Heroes series for COD Mobile, Warzone and Black Ops Cold War

Activision released a cinematic trailer featuring 80's Action Heroes in COD Mobile, Warzone and Black Ops Cold War. The video features the iconic knife from the Rambo movies. It also featured a few scenes that hinted at John McClane's arrival.

The two action heroes are perhaps the first of many collaborations to follow on COD Mobile. So far the current season has hinged on original COD characters like Captain Price, Ghost, Hidora Kai, Soap and so on. However, fans are excited to see if the storyline will have any changes after the 80's Action Heroes series come into the game.

It is quite predictable at this point that players will get to see the Rambo skin as well as the John McClane skin in COD Mobile. However, Activision has not informed the community about the price of the 80's Action Heroes bundle.

The official blog mentions that COD Warzone and Black Ops Cold War will have separate bundles for Rambo and John McClane. At the same time, the blog revealed that POI's like Nakatomi Plaza, Survival Camp and CIA Outpost are also coming to Verdansk.

However, it is not mentioned whether these locations and bundles will be similar in COD Mobile. Players are yet to find out if there will be a specific set of challenges associated with these characters in the mobile title.

Regardless, fans have taken to social media to show their appreciation. Some have even suggested further collaboration ideas with other popular heroes from the 80s.

My Dream 80s Action hero lineup, if this Warzone x 80s action hero thing



Cod is teasing happens pic.twitter.com/sltmDvjUzd — Max (@Buck25425) May 6, 2021

Action heroes like Chuck Norris, the Terminator and the A-Team could soon follow.

For now, the best players can do is wait until May 20th and get the 80's Action Heroes bundle in COD Mobile, Warzone and Black Ops Cold War.