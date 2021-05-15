PUBG Mobile Lite vs COD Mobile: Which game is better for 4 GB RAM Android devices in May 2021?

PUBG Mobile Lite and COD Mobile are often pitted against one another as the best battle royale games in the esports industry. Fans are usually divided over which of the two is better.

Both titles have distinct approaches towards their gameplay mechanisms and graphics. This article compares them by examining all the aspects of gameplay and graphics to see which one is a better performer on 4 GB RAM Android devices in May 2021.

COD Mobile vs PUBG Mobile Lite for 4 GB RAM devices

COD Mobile

Minimum system requirements

Download Size - 1.5 GB

Operating System - Android 5.1

RAM - 2 GB

PUBG Mobile Lite

Minimum system requirements

Download Size - 610 MB

Operating System - Android 4.1

RAM - 1 GB (Recommended - 2 GB)

Processor - Qualcomm Processor

Gameplay style

PUBG Mobile Lite and COD Mobile both are from the BR genre, though they have distinct approaches to the gameplay mechanics.

Sixty players land on an island to duke it out against each other in PUBG Mobile Lite. The in-game ambiance is realistic and life-like, where a single match lasts for 13 to 15 minutes

COD Mobile is much faster and more arcade-like, and the title sees 100 players arriving on an island to fight against each other. The intense battle continues for 25-30 minutes in each round.

Graphics

PUBG Mobile Lite is created by Unreal Engine, one of the most advanced real-time 3D creation platforms on the market. The visuals in the game are attractive, with remarkable map textures.

It features vibrant color schemes and high-contrast images. Devices with 4 GB RAM can easily generate up to 60 FPS while running this game.

Graphics comparison

COD Mobile was created using the UNITY 2016 Engine, one of the best game development tools in the market. It features rich graphics as well as a range of high-contrast color schemes.

The game has very detailed map textures but lacks realism and is more arcade-styled. It can be played at max caps on 6 GB RAM devices or higher.

Verdict: Which is better?

Gameplay comparison

COD Mobile is a better BR title than PUBG Mobile Lite, both in gameplay and graphics. However, regarding the device compatibility on 4 GB RAM devices, the latter is a better option.

COD Mobile is a huge, resource-intensive game that will require much heavier device optimization. Hence, the game will appear to be laggy and choppy on 4 GB RAM devices.

But PUBG Mobile Lite is specially designed for low-end devices. Thereby, it will run effortlessly on a 4 GB RAM device.

Disclaimer: This article solely reflects the author's opinions. Players can choose whichever game they'd like to play.