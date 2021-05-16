COD Mobile The Order Draw: Legendary PP19 Bizon, price, all cosmetics, and more

PP19 Bizon was the only primary weapon addition to COD Mobile Season 3, and it was highly expected that its Legendary blueprint would get added to the arsenal. The wait is finally over as the Legendary PP19 Bizon - Invocation is here, as part of the new "The Order Draw."

The Lucky draw includes many epic and Legendary items apart from the Legendary PP19 Bizon. All of them are really pleasing to the eye. One such Epic item is the Epic Operator "High Priest of Chaos," one of the two main items of the draw. This article will discuss all the details about the draw so COD Mobile players can decide whether to go for it or not.

🚫☮ No peace... only chaos.



🔥 High Priest of Chaos

💥 PP19 Bizon - Invocation

& more!



🆕 New legendary weapon and epic items will be arriving to the #CODMobile store tomorrow at 5PM PT! pic.twitter.com/gr5yeihc6c — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) May 13, 2021

The Order Draw in COD Mobile Season 3

All the details about COD Mobile's new Lucky Draw (Image via Activision)

Pricing

There is no exact price for the draw, but it can cost thousands of CP, and the cost may vary for different servers. Only the initial cost is fixed, which is also not the same for all the servers.

COD Mobile's latest draw has ten items, and each of them has different levels of rarity. Needless to say, each will have random chances according to their rarity. The lucky draw's prize pool is duplicate protected, and each turn will remove each item.

Items and initial odds

Parachute - Effigy: initial odds 29.00% (Epic item)

Wingsuit - Effigy: initial odds 28.00% (Epic item)

The charm of Sacred Sigil: initial odds 11.00% (Legendary item)

Frag Grenade - Effigy: initial odds 10.00% (Epic item)

'Sacrificial' calling card: initial odds 6.50% (Legendary item)

'Unholy Attempt' emote: initial odds 5.50% (Epic item)

J358 - Effigy: initial odds 4.67% (Epic item)

HG 40 - Effigy: initial odds 4.00% (Epic item)

Major rewards

High Priest of Chaos: initial odds 1.25% (Epic Character)

Image via Activision

PP19 Bizon - Invocation: initial odds 0.08% (Legendary weapon blueprint)

Image via Activision

Upgraded stats:

Damage: 41

Accuracy: 61 (-1)

Range: 58 (+6)

Fire rate: 65

Mobility: 109 (+7)

Control: 58 (-6)

Attachments:

Perk: Wild Hip Fire

Ammunition: Extended Mag A

Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape

Barrel: MIP Extended Light Barrel

Stock: No Stock

