Call of Duty: Warzone bans over 100,000 accounts ahead of new anti-cheat

Call of Duty: Warzone has become a hub for hackers and stream snipers, causing many legends, such as Dr Disrespect, to quit the game. Players have demanded an anti-cheat for the title for quite some time now, but the request was never fulfilled.

Raven Software's method of curbing the hacking problem involved simply banning account after account. However, once an account is banned, hackers can simply create a new account and get back to it, thereby proving this method ineffective.

Finally, however, Raven Software has paid attention to the community's demands and has indirectly hinted at an anti-cheat software for Call of Duty: Warzone. Furthermore, as a temporary solution till the introduction of the anti-cheat, it decided to switch up the ban waves too.

Raven Software's recent banwave in Warzone targeted spoofers, meaning they cannot play again.



This is different from past banwaves, as those banned could just create a new account. pic.twitter.com/mxqHsIJldi — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) August 13, 2021

Under the new ban, players cannot create a new account and get back into the game - they are banned from the game altogether.

Raven Software bans 100,000 Call of Duty: Warzone accounts in latest ban wave

After the ban wave on August 13, which saw the ban of about 50,000 accounts, Raven went ahead and banned 100,000 accounts again yesterday, August 25. The official announcement of the same was posted on Call of Duty's Twitter page.

A warning to cheaters: our new PC anti-cheat is coming and we’re dedicated to rooting out active and repeat offenders today.



Over 100,000 #CallOfDuty accounts were banned yesterday, targeting repeat offenders and cheat providers at the source. pic.twitter.com/GVLD1sPeEn — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) August 25, 2021

Overall, this raises the total number of bans to date to 750,000 accounts.

The procedure to report hackers in the game was also shared, and it is pretty simple.

Depending on the console, players have to press Y (for Xbox) or △ (for PlayStation). For PC, players simply have to select the Socials tab. Following this, they must click on the 'Recent Players' option and choose the player by pressing A (for Xbox) and X (for PlayStation). For PC, players have to manually select the player they would like to report. After selecting the player, they simply have to click on the 'Report Player' option and choose among the available options.

While many were very appreciative of Warzone taking this step, many had questions to ask as well.

Will this work effectively though? As in, how will you be able to identify actual cheaters vs people that have been reported by salty players because you killed them? — WhySoSerious!? (@J0K3R_GaNg) August 25, 2021

If they really want to get serious about cheaters, they'll grandfather all current accounts and start charging for accounts going forward.

If anything just charge $20 for every new account made and include battlepass. This wont impact current users that never got banned. — Michael (@Michaels_2020) August 25, 2021

What if it‘s a false positive, a gamer reported as cheater, but he/she didnt cheat? Is there a way to proof, that the player didn‘t cheat?



And what if a hardwarebanned cheater sells his hardware and the new owner wants to play CoD, but didn‘t know that he bought banned hardware? — 50 Shades of METT™ (@shadesofmett) August 25, 2021

"Repeat offenders". You need to be doing more than allowing them to repeat offend — vízzy9 (@vizzy9) August 25, 2021

To be fair to the Call of Duty community, the lack of action for such a long time has earned Call of Duty: Warzone some of the harshest critics among its fans. Therefore, an effective anti-cheat needs to be released soon, before Warzone can reclaim its fans' trust.

Edited by Sabine Algur