5 popular streamers who were caught cheating in COD: Warzone

Activision recently announced a PC anti-cheat feature for COD: Warzone that might fix a major issue in the game. Hackers and cheaters had been ruining the game for long and PC players will finally have some relief. However, while it lasted, over half a million players tried hacking.

Out of the half-million players who were banned for cheating in COD: Warzone, some were popular streamers. In fact, these streamers were caught cheating in the game while livestreaming and were banned shortly afterward.

Streamers will hardly be able to cheat in COD: Warzone after the anti-cheat comes out. Therefore, these bans will certainly be memorable as Raven Software taught a fitting lesson to the streamers. Now, players can look back and have a nostalgic laugh about how some streamers thought they could get away with hacking on livestream.

COD: Warzone streamers caught cheating

1) yyyunggg

The COD: Warzone Twitch streamer was constantly called out by his fans after they noticed him using hacks. Surprisingly, he continued to stream with his hacks on amidst all the criticism he was getting.

In fact, yyyunggg didn't stop even after being called out by a well-known esports commentator like Alan 'Bricey' Brice. While the streamer was never banned in COD: Warzone, the embarrassment and criticism forced him to stop streaming on the platform and eventually erase all traces of his streaming before finally disappearing.

2) CPTBALDY

Veteran Call of Duty streamer J-GOD exposed CPTBALDY in a tweet after he found a suspicious clip from one of his streams. Initially, CPT denied the allegations. However, after getting banned on Twitch as well as in COD: Warzone, he said that he was trying to prove a point.

Not saying you are, but how do you get player hitmarkers from Shooting Walls? https://t.co/j9Zh0MSQzj pic.twitter.com/IZL9x6RVMz — James - JGOD (@JGODYT) August 17, 2021

CPTBALDY said that Warzone was riddled with hackers and was unplayable. Therefore, he started hacking so that he could play the game with other hackers present.

3 days, 30+ kills/game, being obvious af and it took a famous streamer to get me banned… don’t mind the harassment, embarrassment & glow-up but I hope everyone’s giving this effort to @RavenSoftware — jarred (@jarred_alta98) August 18, 2021

3) IcyVixen and BeardedBanger

Alex Zedra, the actress behind Call of Duty: Modern Warfare's Mara got a real-life streaming couple banned by Twitch. Zedra is also a Twitch streamer and she found the couple streaming COD: Warzone while hacking and then bragging about it on their livestream.

After I called her boyfriend out as well for hacking. BeardedBanger pic.twitter.com/f9HPghS9qJ — A L E X ᡕᠵ᠊ᡃ່࡚ࠢ࠘ ⸝່ࠡࠣ᠊߯᠆ࠣ࠘ᡁࠣ࠘᠊᠊ࠢ࠘𐡏 💕 (@Alex_zedra) March 12, 2021

Zedra sent a tweet to Activision and requested the developers to ban the hackers who were very angry after receiving their bans live on stream.

4) DavskaR

The Czech streamer and COD: Warzone players decided to hack in a $75,000 Twitch Rivals tournament and thought he would get away with it. Unfortunately, one too many players reported him for the highly suspicious gameplay.

ive died to a cheater in twitch rivals who iss streaming himself cheating and is a twitch partner. THE ADMIN SAID NO RESET AND HE IS ALLOWED TO CONTINUE PLAYING! — Fifakill (@Fifakill_) July 20, 2021

Twitch ended up banning DavskaR and the Twitch partner permanently lost access to streaming on the popular platform.

1) MrGolds

This probably has to be one of the most infamous COD: Warzone streamer bans and MrGolds was extremely popular. However, he slipped up one day and ended up showing his cheat menu on stream.

MrGolds was caught cheating and made an apology video after. HE isn't sorry at all. He is just putting up an act so we will forgive him. He can shove that apology up his ass. HE would still be cheating right now if his dumb ass didn't show the program on his stream. #mrgold — Dakota (@DakoWill2020) August 29, 2020

MrGolds had been using hacks to give him a reduced recoil on his weapons. This helped him get famous as the streamer was really good at controlling the recoil of his weapons but that was certainly a scam. The COD: Warzone streamer soon lost his Twitch channel as a result of his hacking.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Edited by R. Elahi