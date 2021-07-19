The hopeless state of Call of Duty: Warzone 

When Activision announced Call of Duty: Warzone last year, it planned to revolutionize gaming with an all-new COD BR experience. Both fans and popular streamers were excited to try the game once it released.

That is exactly what happened. Only a short while after Call of Duty: Warzone launched, it already had millions of players, and Fortnite streamers like Nickmercs, TimTheTatman, Symfuhny and many others had already jumped ship.

As Warzone's popularity grew, Activision's hopes for the game did as well. It invested a lot in the BR game and made it the center of attention of the Call of Duty franchise. Even with new games like Cold War and Vanguard being released, Warzone is here to stay and will be integrated with all upcoming COD titles.

Unfortunately, all these big plans surrounding Call of Duty: Warzone came crashing down when Activision and Raven Software couldn't solve the simple gaming problem of cheaters and hackers even after much effort.

Will Call of Duty: Warzone ever see an anti-cheat?

Players have desperately demanded an anti-cheat for Warzone over the course of the last few months. Thousands of YouTube videos and Reddit posts have exposed hackers, and while Raven Software might manually ban them, the problem doesn't go away.

Raven Software might have banned over half a million accounts that were found to be cheating or hacking. But the fact that so many hackers have existed in the game for so long is concerning in itself.

Compared to Call of Duty: Warzone, games like Fortnite and Valorant are doing extremely well because players can enjoy them without having their games constantly ruined by hackers or glitches.

Has been a while since our last anti-cheat update!



Two #Warzone ban waves this week. Over 50,000 accounts banned combined. 🚫



Targeting repeat offenders, and much more. — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) July 16, 2021

It can't be denied that the content of Call of Duty: Warzone in the past few months, and all that is about to arrive (according to the leaks), sounds very exciting. But unless the game gets a permanent anti-cheat software, the content will not be enough to engage players.

Streamers such as Dr Disrespect, Nickmercs, Cloakzy and TimTheTatman have already expressed their intentions to move onto the next big game that arrives. This is also going to be the case with the casual players if Activision doesn't get its house in order and pull Call of Duty: Warzone out of this hopless state.

