The best Kar98k loadout for Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 Reloaded

Call of Duty: Warzone weapons have come and gone with each meta change, but the Kar98k is one rifle that has always remained at the top of the game.

The Kar98k is part of a unique class of weapons in Modern Warfare. Black Ops Cold War has a similar class of weapons, which is the Tactical Rifle category. Modern Warfare has the Marksman Rifle category, which is where the Kar98k belongs.

Most of the weapons in the class are essentially sniper rifles that have much more speed but pack less of a punch. Two of the rifles are bolt actions that have a ton of mobility and enough power for devastating headshot kills. Those characteristics make the Kar98k a force in Call of Duty: Warzone even to this day.

With a good set of attachments, players can make quick shots with lightning-fast ads speed and the damage to back it up.

The best attachments for the Kar98k in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 Reloaded

The goal with almost any loadout from Warzone Season 4 Reloaded is to enhance the strengths of a given weapon while fixing some of its weaknesses. For the Kar98k, that means capitalizing on the speed of the weapon and increasing some of the range.

Best attachments for the Kar98k in Warzone: Season 4 Reloaded

Muzzle : Monolithic Suppressor

: Monolithic Suppressor Barrel : Singuard Custom 27.6"

: Singuard Custom 27.6" Optic : Sniper Scope

: Sniper Scope Perk : Focus

: Focus Stock: FTAC Sport Comb

Most Modern Warfare weapon loadouts will take advantage of the Monolithic Suppressor in Call of Duty: Warzone. Not only is it the best muzzle attachment, but it also provides some of the most useful stats. This includes sound suppression, effective damage range, and velocity increases.

As for the barrel, players can stick to the Singuard Custom 27.6" attachment. It provides many of the same benefits expected from the Monolithic Suppressor. This includes recoil control, damage range, and increased bullet velocity.

Next is the Sniper Scope, which is an optic attachment. It isn't as much for the stats as it is for the crosshairs and the zoom. This attachment is an option but is certainly recommended.

Many weapons don't need a perk in Warzone, but Focus helps the Kar98k more than other attachment options. Its purpose is to negate flinch when aiming, which will help guarantee quick headshot kills.

Finally, players can equip the FTAC Sport Comb for further ads speed and mobility on the Kar98k.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh