COD Warzone Season 4 Reloaded returns with an invisibility glitch

COD Warzone recently launched Season 4 Reloaded, and with it came a huge content drop in the game. Warzone Season 4 had a rocky start, with hackers ruling in every lobby, bugs, and glitches further ruining the experience in Verdansk.

Raven Software also released a new LMG that had to be nerfed within days of launch. MG-82 LMG was the new Bruen as it had an insane TTK at any range. Players were wiping squads with a single magazine, and players were dropping like flies from the sky. Within 24 hours of the launch, Raven Software admitted to having messed up the weapon, and a few days later, it was patched.

However, with the Season 4 Reloaded launch in Warzone, many players have noticed the return of a notorious glitch. The invisibility glitch is back in Warzone, and players are getting frustrated as they are getting killed by players exploiting this glitch handsomely.

With every major update in Warzone, Raven Software manages to include one bug or another that almost feels intentional at this point. Earlier into the season, players were getting killed by a Red Door in the Salt Mines. All that players had to do was touch the door, and poof, they would land directly in the Guag.

Players complain about the return of the invisibility glitch in Warzone

Warzone invisibility glitch has been present in the game since its inception. Many times it has returned even though Raven has fixed it each time. A Reddit user posted a clip where an invisible player killed him. The player hit him a few times with a melee weapon and then eliminated him with a few shots. The entire time the player was invisible on the screen.

YouTuber and Warzone pro, JGOD was also eliminated by an invisible player, but it was on Rebirth Island.

Invisible People are Back SMH pic.twitter.com/91MqK88f3A — James - JGOD (@JGODYT) July 15, 2021

This makes the scenario even worse, and players cannot switch maps to save themselves from players abusing this glitch. Here's hoping Raven Software quickly patches the glitch in the coming days.

