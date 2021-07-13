Jack Link's WarZone Tournament: Where to Watch, Participant lists and other details

Warzone might be in a pitiful state, but there is no stopping the pros and content creators from generating money from the game. Season 4 of Warzone is on right now, and players have a chance to witness another Warzone tournament, as Envy has announced a $30k Jack Link's Warzone Invitational.

Make your bracket predictions for a chance to win $5,000!



➡ https://t.co/yGpLmaWYJgpic.twitter.com/YErkBWu1NY — Envy (@Envy) July 13, 2021

There is $30,000 on the line, and it will be decided via a 2v2 Kill Race format inside Verdansk. The format also features a double elimination bracket and it is definitely going to make things spicy for the audience.

Big Warzone names like Aydan, FaZe Swagg and 100T Tommy are going to take part in this invitational tournament. Below are the names of all the Captains that have been decided for the Warzone Invitational.

Our final eight captains for the @JackLinks Warzone Invitational!



Tune in on July 13th at: https://t.co/c9nKSgBilO pic.twitter.com/SiWcFUBN9I — Envy (@Envy) July 10, 2021

Unrational

Teep

Huskerrs

Angelikaa

Diazbiffle

Swagg

Rallied

IceManisaac

These are probably the biggest names in Warzone around the globe at the moment. The only name fans will be disappointed to see missing out on another Warzone tournament is Dr Disrespect. Since the Twitch ban, the Two-Time has stopped being a Call of Duty partner and has had issues with Invitationals and other Warzone tournaments. While the Champions Club might be disappointed, Jack Link's Warzone invitational is going to be a sick ride to watch for any Warzone fan.

Also Read: "Warzone is dogs**t": NickMercs loses it while spectating hacker, worries about hacks coming to console next

Where to watch the Jack Link's 30k Warzone Tournament

The Warzone tournament will be streamed on TeamEnvy's official Twitch channel. The first games start today, July 13th and will take place at 10AM PT, 12PM CT, or 1PM ET.

Players can also tune into the streams of their favorite Warzone streamers like Diazbiffle and Aydan to support them as they wreck the alleys of Verdansk in the tournament.

Games in the winners bracket will be in the best of three format, while games in the lower bracket will be in the best of one format. Below is the prize pool breakdown for Jack Link's 30k Warzone tournament:

1st – $15,000

2nd – $10,000

3rd – $5,000

Tune into Envy's Twitch channel and watch all the action unfold later today.

Also Read: COD Warzone to launch two new weapons, OTs 9 and Mace, in Season 4 Reloaded update

Edited by Gautham Balaji