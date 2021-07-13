COD Warzone to launch two new weapons, OTs 9 and Mace, in Season 4 Reloaded update

COD Warzone will launch a mid-season update, Season 4 Reloaded, on July 15th. This has been the tradition for quite some time now and instead of a new season, there is a mid-season update for both Warzone and Black Ops Cold War.

In the upcoming update, Warzone is going to launch two more weapons in the game. When Season 4 started, players got a taste of the MG 82 LMG and the C58 assault rifle. Both new weapons were absolute favorites of the players, with the MG 82 gathering up extra attention on the first day of launch.

Long story short, Raven Software had messed up the balance of the weapon and released a Bruen 2.0 in Warzone. The weapon was sent to the chopping block within 24 hours. A small update later, MG 82 was heavily nerfed ,and Verdansk was a fair place once again. (Don't mind the hackers, they are a part of the ecosystem)

The C58 assault rifle was however not a broken weapon but somehow it started to displease the devs at Raven Software. A week ago, along with many other weapons like the Nail Gun, the C58 received an attachment-based nerf.

With two new weapons coming in, it will be interesting to see how they fit in. One of the weapons, however, is a new melee, and players might have waited long enough to have more options than Kali Sticks.

New functional weapons in Warzone: OTs 9 and Mace

Activision describes the new SMG as a powerful competitor to other weapons in that category in Warzone.

New OTs 9 SMG in Warzone (Image via Activision)

"Full-auto submachine gun. Impressive firepower at close range with good visibility when firing. Reliable recoil control with smaller magazine size."

Everybody is aware that since the launch of Mac-10, no other SMG has been a better support weapon. MP5 and Bullfrog have their advantages, but the Mac-10 is the ultimate beast in the SMG category. The players are looking forward to a change, and the OTs 9 ight just do the job. The Ots 9 will be released with the launch update on July 15th.

The second weapon is the Mace melee weapon. There is nothing much to it as it will perform exactly the same as the other melee weapons in Warzone.

New Mace melee in Warzone (Image via Activision)

Coincidentally, it has the name of a veteran operator in the Call of Duty franchise, and that might work as a nostalgic fraction of why players will want to add "Mace" to their collection.

Also Read: Call of Duty Warzone players demand console only cross-play after insurgence of hackers

Edited by Gautham Balaji