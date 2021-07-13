Top 5 Call of Duty: Warzone cheaters caught on live stream

Warzone has become one of the most popular battle-royale games in 2021 with thousands of players competing against each other to be the last team standing.

Popular streamers have swapped their content over to Warzone and have increased their prominence, but some took the easy road and were caught red-handed.

Many players argue that Activision hasn't handled the cheating situation for Warzone effectively, but there are thousands of cheat makers that bring new software each day.

Cheating ruins the game for any player, especially those fairly competing in tournaments where said cheaters are abusing the stage for money.

5 Warzone streamers caught cheating on livestream

1. Mingostyle

This what everyone is going wild for haha my bad for joking website right here the imagine !! Wow pic.twitter.com/nDEdZtJYNt — MINGOSTYLEGAMING (@MINGOSTYLE) September 6, 2020

Mingostyle was caught cheating while streaming Warzone through a slip-up where his cheat menu popped up for a brief second. His screen could be seen from his webcam that exposed the pop up window that displayed the cheating software.

Mingostyle has been given a permanent ban and is not allowed to return to Warzone after suspicions arose from other pro players. His KDA rose far above average compared to other players around his skill level, attracting scrutiny from his peers.

2. MrGolds

MrGolds was caught cheating and made an apology video after. HE isn't sorry at all. He is just putting up an act so we will forgive him. He can shove that apology up his ass. HE would still be cheating right now if his dumb ass didn't show the program on his stream. #mrgold — Dakota (@DakoWill2020) August 29, 2020

Similar to Mingostyle, MrGolds revealed his cheat system to everyone on his stream. He's known for claiming how excellent his recoil abilities are, and now everyone knows why.

MrGolds used a software to reduce the recoil on his weapons, practically handing him kills and crediting a large part of his success. He lost his Twitch channel as a result and has been regarded as one of the worst people online today.

3. AimBot

A while ago, Swagger watched a CoD stream of a user named AimBot, an obvious relation to in-game hacks. As expected, this account was permanently banned shortly after its reveal.

The AimBot Warzone stream showed enemy players through walls and didn't seem to care about how blatantly the cheating was shown. While this account was taken care of in a quick fashion, it still managed to corrupt the game for anyone who came across AimBot.

4. AGuyNamedCody

This Twitch user was found cheating, taking no precautions or care into hiding his hacks after growing tired of playing against cheaters himself. His stream displayed him racking up kills and wins like nobody's business and he even admitted to cheating.

When confronted, AGuyNamedCody stated that he'd decided to take matters into his own hands by creating his own cheats. This relates similarly to rage quitting, but it just makes the game tedious for everyone else.

5. AAmerica

Tell me this isnt sus (a thread) pic.twitter.com/yjsRVcLCnr — Taylor (@9Simz) May 27, 2021

AAmerica received a ban from Warzone after multiple cheating allegations surfaced following his winnings of over $10,000 in CoD tournaments. A handful of clips spilled out across the internet that exposed how AAmerica cheated through the walls and was able to track players unfairly.

Warzone now has over half a million banned players who've cheated in ways like this in addition to countless others. The issue is exacerbating as more players become frustrated and desperate to have an edge along with bearing the motivation to win monetary prizes through any means necessary.

