Call of Duty: Warzone to introduce weaponized planes according to data miners

Call of Duty: Warzone is unarguably the most popular Battle Royale game out there currently. Regardless of all the criticism, Raven Software and Activision have done a fabulous job at introducing new content to the game. Not only does Warzone have new weapons and operators, but ever since its integration with the Cold War, it has also had an immersive storyline.

The latest rumored addition to Call of Duty: Warzone is definitely going to take the experience to a whole new level. According to one of the most popular Call of Duty insiders, Tom Henderson, Call of Duty: Warzone will soon introduce weaponized planes.

In his most recent tweet, Tom informed fans that the code from Call of Duty: Vanguard, the upcoming WWII-themed title in the franchise, contains planes with some weapons attached to them. Activision has plans to integrate Call of Duty: Warzone with Vanguard starting day one, which means these planes might also show up in Warzone.

Yet more datamined code for Call of Duty: Vangaurd indicates that the planes in Warzone will have some kind of weapons attached to them. pic.twitter.com/q74ag9VrRs — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) July 15, 2021

COD: Vanguard integration to bring planes with weapons in Call of Duty: Warzone

Bomber planes and those with machine guns are central to the theme of World War II, and Activision doesn't want to exclude them when they transition from the Cold War theme to WWII in Call of Duty: Warzone.

Whether these planes would be in addition to the helicopters that are already in the game is still uncertain. But they would certainly change the game's dynamics and would ultimately give solo players a chance at air-to-ground combat.

The release date of COD: Vanguard is still quite far away, which means Call of Duty: Warzone players will have to wait for some time before they can experience weaponized planes in the game. However, these planes would be one of the many interesting things that will arrive at the game as the theme changes.

Previous leaks also reported a much larger map than the current one, making the planes an even more popular mode of transportation for quick rotations of escaping the gas.

