COD: Warzone pro 'ZLaner' robbed at gunpoint in a gas station

A celebrity's life is never easy as fans always want a chance to meet them. Something similar happened with COD: Warzone pro and streamer ZLaner. In breaking news, ZLaner informed his fans via a tweet that he had just been robbed at gunpoint at a gas station.

This might be yet another one of the darkest days in the lives of esports players and streamers. ZLaner is a common appearance on Dr Disrespect's stream as the duo often play COD: Warzone tournaments together. Naturally, he's an extremely popular figure and has many fans.

COD: Warzone pro ZLaner breaks the news about his robbery

According to ZLaner, his jeep was parked at a gas station when the robber stole it at gunpoint. He was out with his wife Nika and his dogs. Fortunately, all of them are safe and it was only his vehicle that was stolen. However, it was still a scary situation for the COD: Warzone pro.

Just had my jeep stolen at gun point while parked at a gas station. Nika and the dogs are safe, the cops found the vehicle, an eventful way to start a Monday. — ZLaner (@ZLanerOFFICIAL) July 5, 2021

It remains unclear whether it was a fan who robbed ZLaner or someone unknown. The cops managed to recover the COD: Warzone pro's vehicle but are yet to find the culprit behind the crime.

As per the replies to ZLaner's tweet, fans are concerned about the streamer's and his family's safety. They enquired about his situation, and various others reached out to give their sympathies.

I’m glad you and your loved ones are safe buddy. What an awful way to start the week, if you need to talk let me know. 🤘🏼 — Jeff Leach (@jeffleach) July 5, 2021

It is truly a sad situation and ZLaner has been getting all the support he needs from his fans. However, fans still await an update from the player, either through his stream or another tweet.

