Dr Disrespect banned from $100,000 WarZone tournament, fans label it a "sh*tbag" move

Herschel "Dr Disrespect" Beahm, one of the most entertaining streamers of all time, was recently banned from playing a Call Of Duty Warzone tournament.

Zach "Zlaner" Lane uploaded a small clip-on Facebook to let the Call of Duty Warzone community know about Dr Disrespect's ban.

Zlaner stated that this might be tied to Dr Disrespect's Twitch ban from eight months ago. Although Dr Disrespect has bounced back from that predicament by continuing to post content, it seems that the long-term effects are still being felt.

Dr Disrespect not allowed to play the Toronto Ultra 100K tournament

Zlaner also had this to say

"I don’t understand why he’s not allowed to play in this tournament. I think it has to do with his Twitch ban and some complications in there."

Zlaner added that Dr Disrespect cannot do anything to change this until everything is legally sorted by his lawyers.

Fans will be worried that more incidents like this will follow. Dr Disrespect has already taken a hit by not being able to play with his popular streamer friends like Nicholas "Nickmercs" Kolcheff, Timothy "TimTheTatMan" Betar, Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek, Colton "Viss" Visser since his ban on Twitch.

On the bright side, Dr Disrespect's current viewership on YouTube is at an all-time high.

I'm losing my fucking mind in Bronze. pic.twitter.com/GJzfwtJHjK — Dr Disrespect (@drdisrespect) February 27, 2021

ZLaner has confirmed Dr Disrespect will not be allowed to compete in the Toronto Ultra Warzone event due to his Twitch ban — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) February 27, 2021

Enraged fans took to social media to label this as a "sh*t bag move" from the tournament organizers.

Here are some tweets from fans, following Dr Disrespect's ban from the Call of Duty Warzone tournament:

Bro sue Twitch it’s bullshit they ban doc and don’t tell him. The proof is the other streamers not getting a notification about it as well. The way the treat men and women different is stupid as fuck. Don’t get me wrong I stream on it because it’s the biggest platform — Gage Michael Mollett (@GageTheSniper) February 28, 2021

Rubbish news. Purple snakes causing havoc. Would be amazing if some of the streamers on the channels rose up to voice their anger and cause a change — Andy Dubs (@thewoo1ster) February 28, 2021

I like how @twitch continues to rule out unfair practices and people still rock with them. — Apetard Joe (@kingapetard) February 28, 2021

I’m so angry rn. — L4YER_CAK3 (@layer_cake) February 28, 2021

🤡 — Thorsten Denk (@thorsten_denk) February 28, 2021

Twitch has been a 🤡 platform since doc ban. 🤷‍♂️ — ZUCK (@zuck_jay) February 28, 2021

This is so sad to see. Sad in the sense that #Twitch used to actually mean something. I see the hate on Twitch in here, and don't get me wrong, it's full deserved--especially due to a slew of recent, poor decisions (recent as in the last few years), not all folks there suck. — Arctix (@ArctixTV) February 28, 2021

Imagine @drdisrespect @ZLanerOFFICIAL @StoneMountain64 all on @FacebookGaming absolutely crushing streams!!! Playing in Facebook tournaments this needs too happens I know it probably won’t but wishful thinking and hope has me curious how big Doc could be on FB!!! — Scott Davidson (@HarleyRedDevil) February 28, 2021

Nowadays, Dr Disrespect regularly streams with Zlaner and sometimes teams up with YouTube streamers like Jack "Courage" Dunlop.

There isn't more information available yet. Questions are likely to arise on what this means for Dr Disrespect fans and his future with Warzone tournaments. When it rains, it pours.