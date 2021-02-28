Create
Dr Disrespect banned from $100,000 WarZone tournament, fans label it a "sh*tbag" move

(Image via Sportskeeda)
Dipanjan Dey
ANALYST
Modified 2 hr ago
Feature
Herschel "Dr Disrespect" Beahm, one of the most entertaining streamers of all time, was recently banned from playing a Call Of Duty Warzone tournament.

Zach "Zlaner" Lane uploaded a small clip-on Facebook to let the Call of Duty Warzone community know about Dr Disrespect's ban.

Zlaner stated that this might be tied to Dr Disrespect's Twitch ban from eight months ago. Although Dr Disrespect has bounced back from that predicament by continuing to post content, it seems that the long-term effects are still being felt.

Dr Disrespect not allowed to play the Toronto Ultra 100K tournament

Zlaner also had this to say

"I don’t understand why he’s not allowed to play in this tournament. I think it has to do with his Twitch ban and some complications in there."

Zlaner added that Dr Disrespect cannot do anything to change this until everything is legally sorted by his lawyers.

Fans will be worried that more incidents like this will follow. Dr Disrespect has already taken a hit by not being able to play with his popular streamer friends like Nicholas "Nickmercs" Kolcheff, Timothy "TimTheTatMan" Betar, Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek, Colton "Viss" Visser since his ban on Twitch.

On the bright side, Dr Disrespect's current viewership on YouTube is at an all-time high.

Enraged fans took to social media to label this as a "sh*t bag move" from the tournament organizers.

Here are some tweets from fans, following Dr Disrespect's ban from the Call of Duty Warzone tournament:

Nowadays, Dr Disrespect regularly streams with Zlaner and sometimes teams up with YouTube streamers like Jack "Courage" Dunlop.

There isn't more information available yet. Questions are likely to arise on what this means for Dr Disrespect fans and his future with Warzone tournaments. When it rains, it pours.

Published 28 Feb 2021, 17:21 IST
COD Warzone
