Incredible performances from Dr DisRespect and Zlaner at the Vikkstar Warzone Showdown

It seems that Dr DisRespect and Zlaner have moved on from their previous performances at the Vikkstar Warzone Showdown. Previously, The Two-Time did not have much luck in the Winners' or Losers' Bracket. However, this week, Doc and Zlaner turned things around for the best.
Recently, the Champions Club witnessed Dr DisRespect joining forces with CouRage JD to take on the Game Fuel Game Nights Triple Threat Challenge. During the stream, Doc ensured to report the shabby state of upload speed, and he tweeted it out before the tournament as well.
Dr DisRespect and Zlaner delivered outstanding performances at the Vikkstar Warzone Showdown
Regardless, Dr DisRespect doesn't let adversity stop him from putting on a good show. And that is precisely what they did in the Vikkstar Warzone Showdown.
In the early rounds, Dr DisRespect and Zlaner were matched up against Jaxstyle and A7WayZ. Doc started off the stream, talking about how he needed to support Zlaner.
Following the recent tournament gameplay, it was pretty clear that Zlaner is much more of a composed artist in Warzone. Doc addressed that by mentioning how he needed to support Zlaner while he was taking on an entire squad.
However, Dr DisRespect and Zlaner were beaten by StoneMountain and King Richard. Next up, they were matched against TeePee and Bobby Poff.
This is where Doc and Z finally started gaining momentum. The latter was almost in a frenzy while dropping squad wipes, which surprised his teammate as well. There were matches where Zlaner picked up 11 kills, and Doc could only manage five.
Regardless, they progressed to the next round smoothly and faced FaZe Apex and Mutex. It is well-known that internet issues and the Twitch ban have plagued Dr DisRespect's overall performance in this tournament..
There were situations where Zlaner had to fight alone while Doc couldn't clear his Gulag round. Nevertheless, their partnership this week showed how much they want to win this tourney.
So close, yet so far
Dr DisRespect and Zlaner were a class apart in the matches against Symfuhny and Bloo. This was the first time that both have reached so far in the tournament, and it was indeed quite remarkable for the Champions Club.
Loser Round 5 was the shot at redemption for the Two-Time and Zlaner. They were up against HusKerrs and Average JoeWo, and this match was going to set them up to face the Winners' Bracket finalists.
Dr DisRespect gave his best to support Zlaner; eventually, he apologized for his performance in the Gulag. Later on, Doc did mention that they had a weird moment when an entire squad baited them at a buy station. Zlaner tried to purchase Dr DisRespect back in the match, but it became impossible with the incoming gas cloud.
Indeed this was a so close yet so far moment for Doc, as they lost by just one elimination in the last match.
Despite all the hardships, Dr DisRespect is continuing to perform at the highest level. Hopefully, next week, Doc and Zlaner will finally take their rightful place as champions.