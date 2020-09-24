Dr DisRespect has finally got the opportunity to team up with one of his old friends - Jack CouRage Dunlop. After his Twitch ban, Dr DisRespect has spoken several times about how he misses playing with his friends.

Timthetatman, TSM Viss, and even Nickmercs mentioned how they miss playing with the Two-Time.

We recently saw Dr DisRespect teaming up with Zlaner, Nadeshot, and Crimsix for the Vikkstar Warzone Showdown. Nadeshot and Crimsix played Doc's audio on their Twitch stream, albeit for a brief duration. While this raised several speculations about incoming bans, Twitch did not respond with any punishment.

Jack is showing the dominant force that he is. We’re loving that Zero Sugar energy @CouRageJD 💪#GameFuelGameNights pic.twitter.com/dk1GKW8TE8 — MTN DEW GAME FUEL (@GameFuel) September 23, 2020

The gaming community has been trying to get their head around this for ages, about what one can and cannot do in Twitch. Dr DisRespect is one of the most influential figures in the gaming world, and seeing him disappear from Twitch came as a shock to everyone.

Dr DisRespect and CouRage take on COD Warzone Triple Threat Challenge

Dr DisRespect recently took on the Triple Threat Challenge with CouRage, as a part of Game Fuel Nights. The back and forth banter displayed in their broadcast was something that the community had been missing since July.

"Here is what we are going to do for the Triple Threat Challenge. We are thinking about doing a Triple Threat weapons or loadout challenge. Here is the three loadouts, you ready? The meta, SMG and AR, we will get that one out of the way real quick. Then LMG and RPG, and then a Shotty and Sniper." Thus, this Triple Threat was more of a skill challenge than anything else.

The Champions Club knows what Dr DisRespect is capable of with a sniper rifle in his hand. His penchant for showmanship outshines his marksmanship.

The consequence of banning eminent personalities from streaming platforms

A lot of questions arise as to what would have happened between Twitch and Dr DisRespect. Now that Ninja and Shroud are both back on Twitch, will there be an official announcement from Twitch's side about the whole Doc situation? Experts claim that it's unlikely.

Image Courtesy - heczTV

In a recent broadcast, HECZ (Hector Rodriguez) opened up about how Twitch might ban any streamer who streams with Dr DisRespect. He also raised an important question:

How can they stop a massive personality from streaming with a friend of theirs?

HECZ also mentioned that any streamer who doesn't know the actual public reason for why Dr DisRespect is banned cannot be held accountable for playing with him live.

The community has witnessed Doc teaming up with streamers from YouTube and Facebook Gaming in the last couple of months. Now, eminent Twitch influencers are joining him on live streams on YouTube.

Hence, it is logical to assume that some streamers will eventually get a chance to play with Dr DisRespect.