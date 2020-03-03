The Undertaker feuds with popular Twitch streamer Dr. DisRespect

The Undertaker

WWE veteran The Undertaker has set his sights on The Phenomenal One, as WrestleMania 36 looms closer. But AJ Styles isn't the only one The Undertaker is currently feuding with. The Undertaker seems to be targeting 2-time Twitch Streamer of the Year, Dr. DisRespect as well.

The former World Champion invaded Dr. DisRespect's stream this past week, and had something to say to him, as can be seen in the tweet below:

You've trespassed on sacred ground. I have no patience for the 2-time. WWE is my domain, my yard. Your transgressions will be punished. Dr. DisRespect, you will... rest in peace!

Yesterday, the arena was jam packed for Overwatch placements.



But I was interrupted.... and I don’t like being interrupted.



Today, I’m going to get to the bottom of this.



The arena opens at 11am PT.https://t.co/bHsMu8hnlN pic.twitter.com/Bs4cxJyGx7 — Dr Disrespect (@drdisrespect) February 27, 2020

"I heard you were looking for someone."



Grave words were exchanged when @drdisrespect faced @wwe legend, The Undertaker at The Arena. pic.twitter.com/TG5KxOHBdq — Twitch (@Twitch) February 29, 2020

The dispute between The Phenom and Dr. DisRespect seems to have stemmed after the latter's appearance on the FOX premiere of SmackDown Live back in October. When asked what he was doing there, the popular streamer stated that he was looking for someone.

The Undertaker makes an appearance on Dr. DiRrespect's stream:

The epic confrontation between the two entities was sponsored by G FUEL, The Official Energy Drink of Esports. Check out the entirety of their face-off in the video embedded above, courtesy Dr. DisRespect's official YouTube channel.