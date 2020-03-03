Alexa Bliss has hilarious reaction to Becky Lynch's look on WWE RAW

Becky Lynch and Alexa Bliss

The previously-advertised match between Asuka and Shayna Baszler did not take place on RAW tonight, as the former was injured. Instead, Baszler faced Asuka's partner Kairi Sane and picked up a win via submission.

During the match, WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch came out and stood on the stage. As the contest progressed, she approached the announce table and wore Jerry "The King" Lawler's crown in an amusing visual. The 33-year-old raised her title belt in the air following Baszler's win, with The Queen of Spades attacking Sane after the match.

WWE posted a picture of Lynch posing with Lawler's crown on its official Instagram handle and the post garnered the attention of a certain former Women's Champion.

Alexa Bliss, who feuded with Lynch on the Blue brand years ago, had an amusing response to the post, stating that she's pretty sure that wearing a crown is King Corbin's gimmick. Check out the post and Bliss' response below:

Bliss' hilarious comment on the picture

Lynch's look on RAW received a mixed reaction on social media. While many applauded her for trying something different, others were not too thrilled with it.

Lynch is currently looking forward to Elimination Chamber, where six women will fight inside the hellish structure to bag a shot at The Man's title.

What was your reaction to Lynch posing with The King's crown on Monday Night RAW? Sound off in the comment section!