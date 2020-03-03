WWE Superstar challenges Randy Orton after RAW goes off air, wins squash match

Orton attacks Beth Phoenix

The ending to tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW left a bad taste in the fans' mouth. Randy Orton took things too far when he attacked WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix and left her lying in the ring.

Orton had brutalized her husband and fellow Hall of Famer Edge a few weeks ago. It's almost a lock that we'll be getting Orton vs Edge at WrestleMania 36 on April 5, and it would be interesting to see what Edge does to his former friend when he gets his hands on him.

After RAW went off the air, the 2020 Royal Rumble winner Drew McIntyre came out and blasted Orton for what he did to Phoenix. McIntyre then proceeded to challenge Orton to a fight, but the latter was nowhere in sight.

Instead, Erick Rowan came out and McIntyre put him down in a matter of seconds with a Claymore Kick. McIntyre pinned Rowan for an easy win and cut a heartfelt promo to send the fans home happy.

He thanked the fans in attendance, and promised them that he will put down The Beast at WrestleMania 36. Check out a few tweets below, that highlight the events that took place after RAW.

Drew McIntyre comes out after the show is over... #RAW pic.twitter.com/feuwiUb3W0 — The Angle Podcast (@theangleradio) March 3, 2020

Drew McIntyre defeated Rowan in tonight's dark match. pic.twitter.com/xwEh75EOpE — Balor Club Guy (@BalorClubGuy) March 3, 2020

McIntyre won the 2020 Royal Rumble match by eliminating Roman Reigns in the end. He will take on Brock Lesnar at The Show of Shows on April 5. McIntyre has waited for this moment for the past 13 years, and has finally bagged an opportunity to shine at The Grandest Stage Of Them All.