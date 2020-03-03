5 Women Randy Orton has RKO'd in WWE

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

Orton attacks Beth Phoenix

On tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW, Randy Orton took things too far with WWE Hall of Famer Edge, and hit an RKO on his wife and fellow Hall of Famer, Beth Phoenix. Orton had targeted Edge following his shocking return at the 2020 Royal Rumble PPV, and the brutal attack resulted in Edge needing medical attention. The Viper then went on to attack Edge's former foe Matt Hardy, and many were fearing for Beth's safety when she was announced for tonight's edition of WWE RAW. Ultimately, Orton did the unthinkable and one can only imagine what will happen when Edge finally recovers fully and confronts Orton in the near future.

Orton made his way to the WWE's main roster in 2002, after a brief stint in WWE's developmental territory, OVW. He embraced the character of The Legend Killer following his inclusion in Evolution, and went on to put down legends one after the other. Orton didn't spare anyone who was in his path, be it man or woman. Interestingly, this isn't the first time Orton has attacked a female Superstar. In the list below, we'll take a look at 5 women Orton has RKO'd.

#5 Beth Phoenix

Officials tend to Beth Phoenix

Orton and Edge were once the best of friends. When DX was reunited back in 2006, Orton and Edge joined forced to form Rated RKO and attempted to put an end to the legendary faction. Their 2020 Royal Rumble reunion gave the fans a dash of nostalgia and many hoped for them to reunite again in the near future. Things didn't go that way though, and Orton attacked Edge to a loud chorus of boos on RAW.

Tonight, Orton made matters personal when he attacked Beth Phoenix and laid her down with an RKO, soon after she slapped him and kicked him in the gut. As the audience watched in utter shock, a string of WWE Superstars and officials checked on the fallen legend.

