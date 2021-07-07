The fastest ways to level up guns in Call of Duty: Warzone

For any beginner Call of Duty Warzone player, there is always one question that troubles them, and that is how to level up weapons faster in Warzone. Weapons come with several attachments required to make the gun builds strong enough to compete in matches.

Activision does not make it easier for these players as they have to drop in with other players based on their past performance, which is a cruel way of Skill Based Match Making. Players need to level up their weapons to take the fights as they like instead of hanging around till the final circle and trying to scoop a win somehow.

Every weapon has an average of 50 levels that players need to unlock to get all the attachments used on that particular weapon. With the integration of the Black Ops Cold War into Warzone, players are spoilt for choice when selecting a weapon for Warzone matches.

However, with a little digging on the internet, they can find out what meta weapons are in the game and concentrate on leveling those up first. Meta weapons will have the strongest chance of helping them survive in a sweaty Warzone lobby.

Go on a killing spree in Warzone to level up faster

Remember to use Double XP Tokens. Image via Call of Duty

The only probable way to level up weapons fast is to get kills. Each kill adds to the Weapon XP as well the Rank XP. Therefore the more kills a player gets, the more Weapon XP can gather to level up the weapon of their choice.

Warzone notifies their players if their weapons are leveling up in between matches, so they can keep track of whether they are on the right track. Many have recommended Plunder as the best mode to level up weapons. Plaunder has contracts, completing which also adds to the Weapon XP.

Another tip is always to equip Double XP tokens if available before starting a match. These tokens double the XP for the weapon every match, making the grind a lot easier and faster.

