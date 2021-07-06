Does extended support for Cold War indicate lack of faith in Call of Duty (2021) Slipstream?

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is supposedly going to receive extended support after the end of its cycle, as the game’s post-launch revenue is exceeding expectations.

Call of Duty, the tactical military FPS game, has grown to be one of the biggest annual franchises. The series is developed by three studios: Infinity Ward, Treyarch, and Sledgehammer.

2020’s Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War was divisive, as fans agreed that while it is better than Treyarch’s previous game, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (2018), it might not be as good as Infinity Ward’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019).

While Sledgehammer was initially supposed to develop the 2020’s Call of Duty, Treyarch had to step up, as the former’s Call of Duty was delayed to 2021.

Recent reports of extended support for the Cold War could indicate a lack of confidence in Sledgehammer’s upcoming iteration.

Since 2014’s Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare, the three studios have maintained a tri-annual cycle. This was recently broken, as Sledgehammer’s title was facing quite a few issues, leading to Treyarch taking the 2020 COD game.

I was told recently that Black Ops Cold War will likely be the most supported Call of Duty title after its "cycle" has ended as its post-launch revenue is exceeding expectations. — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) July 5, 2021

While Black Ops Cold War certainly has a massive player base, the plans to extend support beyond the expected cycle could indicate a lack of faith in Sledgehammer’s upcoming Call of Duty (2021) offering. This title might be titled Slipstream and set during the 2nd World War.

What is happening with Call of Duty 2021 Slipstream?

Sledgehammer started with Call of Duty as the studio helped Infinity Ward finish 2011’s Modern Warfare 3. Their first independent Call of Duty, Advanced Warfare, in 2014 not only pushed the series towards a futuristic setting but was the first dedicated Call of Duty for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

As the fanbase grew tired of futuristic Call of Duty games introducing new gimmicks and lacking the boots on the ground, the tight combat essence of the series, Sledgehammer’s WWII (2017) took the series to its World War roots.

So basically this means Activision had low expectations for this unfinished game on it's release but the CoD Community just buys every year's CoD regardless how good or bad it is, and Cold War didn't totally flop because they used MW19 and WZ as advertisements, and now we're here — O.A (@O_A2497) July 5, 2021

Based on the tri-annual cycle, Sledgehammer’s next entry was supposed to be in 2020. However, that got delayed, and Treyarch took its place with Black Ops Cold War.

The game was also absent from 2021’s E3, where generally, the next Call of Duty title is announced. The recent announcement of Black Ops Cold War receiving post-cycle support is undoubtedly evidence of the lack of faith in the upcoming Call of Duty title, which remains unannounced with an expected date of late 2021.

