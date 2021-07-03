Call of Duty Warzone: XM4 recoil buff makes the weapon a beast at longer ranges

Call of Duty Warzone re-released the June 30th update yesterday after taking it back hours after its initial release. After releasing it back yesterday, players noticed that the new patch notes had a small difference.

The initial one had nerfs for the FARA 83 and the C58 assault rifle. However, the June 2nd update came with a buff for the XM4.

It was surprising since no Warzone player considered the C58 to be an unmitigated threat that it needed such a quick nerf. The C58 was released with the Season 4 update back on June 17th.

It seemed like a balanced weapon but the devs at Raven Software definitely thought otherwise.

Nonetheless, the XM4 buff is a bit of a surprise and players will be amazed how this will change the performance of the weapon in Warzone. JGOD posted the recoil pattern on Twitter, comparing the old pattern with the new.

Long Range XM4 Even More Viable in Warzone now after the Recoil Change today pic.twitter.com/72PMgS5dCQ — James - JGOD (@JGODYT) July 2, 2021

As it is clearly visible, prior to the update, recoil on the XM4 used to go up straight before taking a hard right and continue going right and vertical.

After the update the hard right juncture is committed and it is a smooth vertical turn to the right.

XM4 is now a much more viable weapon in longer ranges in Warzone

The XM4 is one of the most balanced weapons this season, though it may not feel like its recoil free, like the FARA 83 or the AMAX. Nonetheless, with this buff and the already present damage output of the weapon, XM4 will make the best of the SMG and medium range builds.

For the longer ranges, it is definitely a viable option now, even though the C58 and the AMAX might be tough competition.

With both the C58 and the FARA 83 receiving recoil nerfs, players might find them a bit more difficult to use than before.

The XM4's damage output is definitely its best feature, and with the 60 STANAG RnD magazine and the Axial Arms 3x optic, players should be ready to take all kinds of fights in Warzone.

