Call of Duty: Warzone ultimately rolls out June 30th Patch Notes on July 2, XM4 buffed and more

Raven Software has finally rolled out an update that was rolled back on June 30th. This is the third time Raven Software has had to notify Warzone players about the same update.

Soon after the update on June 30th, Raven notified the players through their Twitter account that it had to be rolled back because of issues. They did not explain what the issues were specifically but apparently they needed a fix. This might be new for Warzone players as most updates do come out with mind-boggling glitches and Raven Software takes days to patch them up.

Nonetheless, this time they seem to have finally taken care of the bugs and the update has finally been rolled out into Warzone. Since this is a weapon balance update, there might have been some issues with the concerned weapons that might have led them to take it back in the first place.

🛠️ A #Warzone update is being (re)released into the wild!



Thank you for your patience while we resolved the issue.



The Season Four patch notes have been amended (see June 30th): https://t.co/lL99ezRul4 https://t.co/PFKDe3lr7e — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) July 2, 2021

Official June 30th Patch Notes for Warzone (Updated on July 2nd)

There are two kinds of updates, both weapon centric. First are the basic updates for three different ARs. The XM4 has been buffed with a decrease in recoil and the C58 and the FARA83 have both received recoil nerfs. The range on the Nail gun has also been significantly nerfed in Warzone.

Assault Rifles

C58 (BOCW) - Recoil increased slightly

FARA 83 (BOCW) - Recoil increased slightly

XM4 (BOCW) - Recoil pattern smoothed

Submachine Guns

Nail Gun (BOCW) - Maximum Damage range decreased by 39%

The other update is attachment based. All the following attachments have received recoil nerfs:

Barrels

Ranger (Assault Rifles except AK-47 (BOCW) & XM4 (BOCW)) - Vertical Recoil Control decreased from 15% to 10%

Takedown (Assault Rifles except AK-47 (BOCW) & XM4 (BOCW)) - Horizontal Recoil Control decreased from 15% to 10%

Reinforced Heavy / Match Grade / VDV Reinforced (Assault Rifles, Light Machine Guns) - Vertical Recoil Control decreased from 7.5% to 5% and Horizontal Recoil Control decreased from 7.5% to 5%

Task Force / Spetsnaz RPK / CMV Mil-Spec (Assault Rifles, Light Machine Guns) - Vertical Recoil Control decreased from 15% to 10% and Horizontal Recoil Control decreased from 15% to 10%

With the XM4 receiving a general buff and an attachment nerf, it will be interesting to see how it works out in Warzone. With FARA 83 and the AMAX currently dominating, players might see a slight shift in the meta with this update.

