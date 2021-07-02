Top 5 things that are making players hate Call of Duty: Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone is arguably the most realistic Battle Royale game on the market, but it is definitely not an easy game. Beginners thinking of trying out their luck in Warzone might end up thinking about quitting the game because of how difficult it can get.

Warzone has one of the largest player bases in a multiplayer video game, as over 100 million people play. The reason why so many players like Warzone is because every other BR title pales in comparison.

But that doesn't mean Warzone is infallible. The community has had various complaints about the game. But Raven Software and Activision have done little to nothing to address them. This article dives into the five worst things about Call of Duty: Warzone.

Five things the community hates about Warzone

1) Skill-based Matchmaking

From casual players to pros, everyone has called out Activision for consistently imposing SBMM in the Call of Duty franchise. Warzone players are especially affected by this as the game has an open-world setting.

Huge maps, vehicles, and interesting quests make up a large part of the game. However, most players cannot experience it as they are busy fighting players desperate for kills.

SBMM matches players with the same skill level instead of rank. Therefore, a beginner who managed to drop 20 kills in lower-ranked lobbies will be matched with good players who drop 20 kills consistently. This will destroy the beginner's playing experience as they will eventually end up losing. Activision has shown no sign that they want to undo this broken matchmaking tradition.

2) Weapon range

Many might argue that Warzone has a huge weapons line-up, especially after its integration with the Black Ops Cold War. However, this entire line-up becomes obsolete because of the imbalance in the weapon stats. There are a few meta weapons, and all players are forced to use these weapons to stand a chance in that game.

3) Hackers and cheaters

Warzone is filled with hackers as Activision refuses to place a working anti-cheat. They sometimes carry out mass bans, but these cheaters return to the game via new profiles and ruin every lobby they are in.

4) Lack of new maps

Warzone started with Verdansk, and a year later, there was a nuke event to hype up the upcoming new map. The new map was also Verdansk but was based in 1984. Rebirth Island is basically Alcatraz from BO4 with a new name.

5) Bugs and glitches

There are too many bugs and glitches in Warzone. From doors killing players to contracts not delivering money even after target elimination, players have seen all kinds of bugs ruining the game with every new update from Raven Software. No wonder the Warzone Trello board is never empty.

