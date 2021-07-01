Call of Duty: Warzone rolls back June 30th patch just hours after release

Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 was released back on June 17th, and since then, Raven Software had to release a number of small updates to patch up various items in Verdansk. From a broken MG-82 LMG to a murderous Red Door, there were lot of things going wrong with Warzone.

June 30th saw Raven Software release a new patch for Warzone, which directly affected two popular weapons in the game. The Black Ops Cold War FARA 83 and the newly released C58 assault rifle were given soft nerfs. The community has not expressed any negative sentiments about either of these weapons. FARA 83 is one of the most popular weapons in Warzone and is highly reliable in medium to long ranges.

Nonetheless, Raven Software nerfed both the weapons in the June 30th update, slightly increasing their recoil.

🛠️ A #Warzone update is going live soon!



Includes balance changes to several Weapons and Attachments.



— Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) June 30, 2021

Nail Gun SMG is another weapon that was tweaked in this June 30th update. The minimum damage range of the weapon was decreased by 39%. Furthermore, recoil control of several barrel attachments in Cold War weapons received very specific tweaks. The word from the developers was that they felt the weapons were too easy to control, leaving no space for a learning curve for the players to master the weapons.

However, in less than 24 hours, the update was rolled back by Warzone. Raven Software notified the players via their Twitter.

❗️Hey everyone!



Due to an ongoing issue with this mornings update we have made the decision to roll the update back while we work on a fix.



— Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) July 1, 2021

Raven Software promises to relaunch Warzone update after fix

According to the developers, the update stumbled upon some issues after being released, and therefore, a fix was needed to resolve the issue.

Updates to Warzone are usually swift these days, and Raven Software might notify players soon on when the update will come out. However, this situation is another example of how Season 4 of Warzone is not going very smoothly for the players or the developers.

