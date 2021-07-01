The best KSP 45 loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4

Compared to other submachine guns in Call of Duty: Warzone, the KSP 45 tends to get left behind when making a loadout. But with some buffs over time, the weapon has become more viable and has potential with a sturdy loadout.

The KSP 45 is a submachine gun from Black Ops Cold War that serves as a hybrid of sorts. It is a burst submachine gun, which separates it from almost any other weapon within Call of Duty: Warzone. Burst weapons themselves tend to be niche picks, but they always lean towards ranged fights, which makes the KSP 45 even more unique.

A burst-fire submachine gun is a hard weapon to tune due to potential power or lack thereof. When used with high accuracy, a quick burst can melt enemies lightning fast and can even feel like a shotgun blast at times. The KSP 45 is at a decent place in Warzone. And with the right attachments, it can be a great switch-up for a submachine gun.

The best attachments for the KSP 45 in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4

The goal for most loadouts in Warzone is to enhance the strengths of a given weapon and compensate for any of the weaknesses that may exist. For the KSP 45, that means increasing some of the range or control and balancing out the speed.

Muzzle : Agency Suppressor

: Agency Suppressor Barrel : 10.2" Rifled

: 10.2" Rifled Underbarrel : Field Agent Foregrip

: Field Agent Foregrip Rear Grip : Serpent Wrap

: Serpent Wrap Ammunition: Salvo 48 Rnd Fast Mag

Muzzle attachments and specifically suppressors are staples for nearly any loadout used in Call of Duty: Warzone. On the KSP 45, that is the Agency Suppressor, which provides a bunch of great stats. There is increased damage range, more control, and sound suppression as keys.

For the barrel, there are a few decent options, but the 10.2" Rifled provides the best of the bunch. It simply gives the weapon a more effective damage range, which will help those burst shots in longer-range fights when needed.

Recoil can pose a problem for the KSP 45, so the Field Agent Grip is a perfect choice. It provides recoil control horizontally and vertically for the weapon.

The fourth attachment is up in the air, but a Serpent Wrap will help tremendously with ADS speed. The attachments can make the submachine gun more cumbersome, so help will be needed in the speed department.

Finally, a mag attachment is typically required in Warzone for longer fights, and the Salvo 48 Rnd Fast Mag is the best mag possible on the KSP 45. It slows down the weapon, but the Serpent Wrap will balance it out.

