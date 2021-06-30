The best DMR 14 loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4

One of the five Tactical Rifles in Call of Duty: Warzone, DMR 14, has gone through a few shifts within Verdansk.

The semi-automatic rifle was once on top of the world when Black Ops Cold War originally merged with the Warzone Battle Royale. Shots were quick, and they melted enemy players in the blink of an eye. It took a while, but Tactical Rifles were eventually nerfed in Warzone.

Despite the nerfs, DMR 14 and other Tactical Rifles can still fill an important role in Call of Duty: Warzone. They hit hard, have high accuracy, and can be used for long-range fights with plenty of suppression to boast against pure sniper rifles. The downside is that it won't kill as fast or as efficiently as other ranged options.

But with the right attachments in a sound loadout, DMR 14 could pose a deadly threat to any Warzone squad.

The best attachments for the DMR 14 in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4

With any loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone, the goal is to enhance the strengths of a weapon and compensate for any of the weaknesses that might exist. For DMR 14, that means increasing damage and velocity while adding more capacity or control to the rifle.

Best attachments on the DMR 14 in Warzone

Muzzle : Agency Suppressor

: Agency Suppressor Barrel : 20.8" Task Force

: 20.8" Task Force Underbarrel : Field Agent Foregrip

: Field Agent Foregrip Ammunition : Salvo 40 Rnd Fast Mag

: Salvo 40 Rnd Fast Mag Optic: Axial Arms 3x

The Agency Suppressor works the same way that so many other suppressor attachments in Warzone do. They all have some fantastic stats that other muzzles or attachments have a hard time matching. It will provide some control, damage range increases, and sound suppression, among other benefits.

Next up is the barrel, which can vary for DMR 14, but the 20.8" Task Force is a great choice for the loadout. The downside of the barrel is increased recoil, so players may want to choose a different barrel if accuracy becomes a problem. Otherwise, there are velocity and range increases added to the weapon in Warzone.

Using a Field Agent Foregrip will give the DMR 14 some needed control, especially when using the Task Force barrel. In addition, it provides both horizontal and vertical recoil control.

For ammunition, Warzone players can afford a magazine that will slow the weapon down because the DMR 14 is meant for more range. In that case, the Salvo 40 Rnd Fast Mag will give ample ammo to melt enemies.

Finally, players will want a scope for the loadout, especially for ranged fights. Again, the Axial Arms 3x or even a 4x is perfect for the job.

