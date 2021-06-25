The best SCAR 17 loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4

Compared to other assault rifles in Call of Duty: Warzone, the FN Scar 17 has never found its footing at the top of the tier list. That doesn't mean it's at the bottom of the barrel, either. And in the right setting, it can be a monster of an assault rifle.

Assault rifles are typically meant to be versatile weapons that excel at all ranges to some degree. The Scar 17 falls short in close quarters when matched up against many other choices, which is why it gets left behind within Warzone.

It's at range though that the Scar 17 can find its footing in the battle royale. The Scar 17 is a slow-firing assault rifle with a low ammo capacity and some fairly significant recoil.

When players have some space to breathe and some range, the high caliber of the weapon can tear through enemy players with ease and can give long-range rifles a run for their money. With the right attachments, the Scar 17 can be a staple range rifle.

The best attachments for the FN Scar 17 in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4

The goal for any loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone is to capitalize on the strengths that a weapon has and compensate for the weaknesses that may exist. For the FN Scar 17, that means enhancing the range statistics and working on the recoil control, so shots are steadier.

The best attachments for the FN Scar 17 in Warzone

Muzzle : Monolithic Suppressor

: Monolithic Suppressor Barrel : FORGE TAC 20.0" LB

: FORGE TAC 20.0" LB Underbarrel : Commando Foregrip

: Commando Foregrip Ammunition : 30 Round Mags

: 30 Round Mags Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic

Muzzle attachments are a staple for many classes in Warzone. And more specifically, the final suppressor attachments have been dominant for a long time. In Modern Warfare, that attachment is the Monolithic Suppressor, and it's also used on the Scar 17. It provides damage range, control in some cases, and sound suppression.

The FORGE TAC 20.0" LB is a barrel that will provide many of the same bonuses as the suppressor and more. There is effective damage range increases, recoil control, and additional bullet velocity given to the Scar 17.

Modern Warfare assault rifles typically excel with the Commando Foregrip. It provides good recoil control without too much negative mobility. The Scar 17 will lose a lot of mobility in other areas, so it's a good choice.

By default, the Scar 17 holds a low ammo count. The best magazine option is 30 rounds and should certainly be chosen in a loadout.

Finally, an optic is needed for long-range fights, and the VLK 3.0x Optic is a perfect choice. It provides an accurate zoom and is a Warzone staple.

Edited by Shaheen Banu