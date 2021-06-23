The best RAM-7 loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4

The RAM-7 took Call of Duty: Warzone by storm last season as balance changes were made across the board.

In Season 4 of Warzone, the Modern Warfare assault rifle is still one of the top-tier picks for a versatile class.

Each new season of Warzone brings plenty of changes to the weapons. In Season 4, Raven Software attempted to alter many of the options in the assault rifle class. Somehow, the RAM-7 remained virtually the same.

The RAM-7 seemingly has everything a player needs in an assault rifle. It has an effective range and a high rate of fire, along with decent damage and some fantastic recoil control.

When paired with a submachine gun or a sniper, the RAM-7 can easily take out enemy players or teams. The right attachments make the job even easier.

The best attachments for the RAM-7 in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4

With any loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4, the goal is to enhance the strength of a weapon and balance out any of its weaknesses. For the RAM-7, that means boosting the range while making sure the recoil control is entirely manageable.

Muzzle : Monolithic Suppressor

: Monolithic Suppressor Barrel : FSS Ranger

: FSS Ranger Underbarrel : Commando Foregrip

: Commando Foregrip Ammunition : 50 Round Mags

: 50 Round Mags Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic

Almost any assault rifle found in Call of Duty: Warzone will need to use a suppressor attachment of some kind.

The RAM-7 uses the Modern Warfare Monolithic Suppressor as a muzzle. While it may not offer as many stat increases as its Black Ops Cold War counterparts, it still increases damage range, control, and sound suppression.

The final barrel on many assault rifles offers the best stats in Warzone, and the RAM-7 is no different. An FSS Ranger barrel will slow the gun down a bit, but the benefits - increased control, velocity, and range - are worth it.

When choosing an underbarrel attachment for Modern Warfare assault rifles, the Commando Foregrip is always the best. It has the best middle ground for mobility and control on a weapon like the RAM-7.

The RAM-7 only has one magazine attachment, and that is the 50 Round Mags. They are necessary for a useful Warzone build.

Finally, players will likely need an optic to use. The VLK 3.0x Optic is typically chosen, but a red dot can be used for closer ranges.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh